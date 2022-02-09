Reps decry increasing cases of ritual killings, call for declaration of national emergency

Latest News
By Jacob Segun Olatunji - Abuja
Reps decry increasing cases of ritual killings, call for declaration of national emergency, Reps decry increasing unemployment rate in Nigeria, Executive must secure NASS approval before tampering with country’s savings, Constitution Review: Reps seek creation of additional 111 seats for women at NASS, Reps condemn resurgence of coups in West Africa, Reps move to protect capital market investors, Reps seek establishment of NYSC Trust Fund, National Public Safety Board, N1bn alleged extra-budgetary spending, emergency on production of staple foods, incessant bank robberies, committee to probe release of bandits, Youth Entrepreneurship Development Fund, Reps probe MDAs over fake employment, payroll padding, Nigeria Postal Commission, menace of bank robberies, rights of persons living with disabilities, Climate change: Reps to provide 10-year economic framework to develop non-oil sector, strict implementation of executive order, bill on free health care, Reps approve external loan, Reps observe one minute silence, Reps task FG on sale of 4000 houses,resettlement of Bakassi people, gas assets, Families of victims killed by Customs, Reps urged to stop dealing with current ANLCA leadership, Reps suspend recruitment, Reps task FG on repair, committee to meet with NCAA, Aircraft handling charges: Lawmakers put new rates on hold, Reps to probe skyrocketing, Reps urge FG to secure release of illegally detained Nigerians abroad, Reps lament influx of bandits, Reps target $60 oil benchmark, presentation of 2022-2024 MTEF/FSP report, Reps demand investigation, Reps seek FG intervention, Reps accuse PPPRA of doctoring, DBN disbursed N130bn, Reps pass bill on ownership, Reps back electric power, Reps halt planned sale , Reps move to subject, Reps want electricity sub-station, Reps to probe Nigerian ArmyReps receive report, Ad-hoc Committee’s report on PIB, Electoral Act, Reps unhappy over free-fall, NIRSAL’s N205bn agricultural loan, stalls probe of looted funds, Caucus set to drag to Court , Reps adopt report on establishment, against physically challenged citizens, Reps to probe Customs over alleged killing of five Nigerians in Oyo, Modular Refinery Licenses, Reps call for prosecution of assailant of late Iniubong Umoren, Reps approve $7.031bn loan, Reps to probe food programme, Reps move to create additional, bill to specify time frame, Reps minority caucus urges, Reps move to criminalise ballot, local government autonomyReps approve N1.679trn revenue, Reps push devolution of powers, Reps propose 0.05per cent , Reps to partner stakeholders, Reps seek peaceful resolution, National Assembly is broke, eight years power outage, prioritise funding, Reps urge FG to rescue, breach of democratic ethos, Pension, Reps to probe utilisation, blocal production of ammunition, udget for North East Commission, Reps raise alarm , Service Chiefs, FG, Diaspora policy, Reps minority, Eid-el Maulud, Nigerians , Greater population of Nigerians , Reps to meet ASUU, #EndSARS, Police brutality, Buhari, Reps FG properties projects, Reps Aviation bills, CSOs NGOs Reps, Reps on Aminu Kano Airport, Reps drill LAUTECH, university of technology, Reps committee, NDDC, NBET, CBN foreign reserve, Reps summon NNPC, external loan, Reps summon, debt, firm DE CON, NAOC, CBN, PENCOM, FIRS, NSITF , Reps, house, Supreme Court Justices, other judges, immunity, power sector, Obasanjo, Excess crude account, AGF, Accountant General, $11bn, Electricity, bill, NEITI, revenue, FIRS, 2020, human organ harvesting, $1.035bn domiciled secretly, Representatives , NPAReps, contractors, contract, NDDC, commercial banks, MDAs, TSA, customs, harvesting, organsfirst reading, revenue leakage, Reps, Currency Conversion Freezing Order, SON, Reps, nigerian embassy, vouchers, N343m, Federal ministry of water resources, probe, electoral commissioner, Akpabio's letter, pension fund, sum, reps direct mdas on igr, DPR officials, electric power sector reform, illegal importation of arms, National Power Training Institute, 1993 Treaties Act, unremitted crude oil revenue, probe Fulani National Movement, increase number of Appeal Court judges, Reps probe Export Free Zone operations, compulsory vocational studies in secondary school, hike of electricity tariff

The House of Representatives on Wednesday decried the growing cases of ritual killings in the country and called on the Federal Government to declare a national emergency on the ignoble act.

The House also urged the Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba to bring to book all those involved in the unruly act.

In addition, the House asked the Nigeria Film and Video Censors Board to increase monitoring of videos produced with ritual killing contents and ensure that such contents are deleted in line with its mandate.

Adopting a motion of urgent public importance by Deputy Minority Leader, Toby Okechukwu, the House asked the National Orientation Agency (NOA), the media, school owners and parents to carry out enlightenment campaigns with a view to curbing the rising cases of ritual killings in the country.

While moving the motion, Okechukwu called the attention of the House to the recent incidents of ritual killings which he said have assumed an alarming rate.

He condemned the upsurge of reported ritual killings with increasing cases of abductions and missing persons in different parts of the country, saying the culprits in most cases rape, maim, kill and obtain sensitive body parts of unsuspecting victims for rituals.

The motion is coming amid the incessant killing of innocent Nigerians for ritual purposes, with one of the latest being the murder of Sofiat Okeowo in Ogun State.

The Red Cross Society, according to him, reported that it received 10,480 reports of missing persons in Nigeria in 2017, and three teenage suspects and a 20-year-old were accused of killing Sofiat.

The lawmaker stated that the Ogun State Police Command later reported on Monday that one of the suspects confessed that he learned the act of ritual killing from a video he watched on Facebook.

He also condemned the killing of Iniobong Umoren, a woman in her 20s, after being lured to a location in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State for a job interview.

The lawmaker  stressed the need to be mindful of the role of the Nigerian movie industry in moulding the behavioural patterns in the society, as well as the mandate of NFVCB and others

According to them, the Inspector General of Police should take urgent steps to increase surveillance and intelligence gathering, with a view to apprehend and prosecute all perpetrators of ritual killings in Nigeria.

The  House mandated the Committee on Information, National Orientation, Ethics, and Values to investigate the matter and report back to the House within four weeks.

Similarly, the House Committee on Police Affairs was mandated to work on the incident and to report back to the  House within four weeks.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…BBNaija 2020 housemate.  BBNaija 2020 housemate

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…BBNaija 2020 housemate. BBNaija 2020 housemate

MONEY MAKING OPPORTUNITY- We will pay you in naira or dollars(whichever you prefer) directly to your designated bank account as you will earn from one or variety of businesses we invest in,ranging from Real estate, Agriculture, Transportation, Construction,Metals,Crude oil,Aviation,Hospitality etc . Click here for full details

You might also like
Latest News

Oyo budget commissioner unveils 20-year development plan

Latest News

2023: Kwara APC chieftain battles incumbent senator for ticket

Latest News

Don’t ignore ASUU threat on strike, parents tell Buhari

Latest News

NYSC gets NBC’s approval for direct satellite broadcasting, IPTV licence

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More