Reps decry increasing cases of ritual killings, call for declaration of national emergency

The House of Representatives on Wednesday decried the growing cases of ritual killings in the country and called on the Federal Government to declare a national emergency on the ignoble act.

The House also urged the Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba to bring to book all those involved in the unruly act.

In addition, the House asked the Nigeria Film and Video Censors Board to increase monitoring of videos produced with ritual killing contents and ensure that such contents are deleted in line with its mandate.

Adopting a motion of urgent public importance by Deputy Minority Leader, Toby Okechukwu, the House asked the National Orientation Agency (NOA), the media, school owners and parents to carry out enlightenment campaigns with a view to curbing the rising cases of ritual killings in the country.