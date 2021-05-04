Reps call for prosecution of assailant of late Iniubong Umoren

The House of Representatives on Tuesday called for a comprehensive investigation, prosecution and punishment of perpetrators of the kidnapping, sexual assault and heinous killing of late Iniubong Umoren.

The resolution was passed sequel to the adoption of a motion on Matter of Urgent Public Importance’s sponsored by Hon Unyime Idem, who harped on the need for justice.

In his lead debate, Hon Idem observed that on April 30, 2021, the Anti-kidnapping Squad of the Akwa Ibom State Command of the Nigeria Police Force received a criminal report on the disappearance of Miss Iniubong Ephraim Umoren who left her house on a fateful day in search of employment.

The House notes that “Miss Iniubong Umoren was a graduate of the University of Uyo in Akwa Ibom State who was without employment since her graduation from the University.

“The House also notes that available information has it that she received a phone call from the assailant who pretentiously called her and invited her to a false interview of an advertised job.

“The House is aware that the innocent Miss Iniubong Umoren was later found dead by the Officers of the Nigeria Police Force after an official report and with the help of a wide reportage of her disappearance and information of the false interview on social media platforms. Her body was further exhumed where it was buried in a shallow grave by her assailant.

“The House is cognizant that It has been reported that the assailant upon his arrest by the police and subsequent voluntary confession boasted that he is well connected and will be released from the Police custody scot-free in a matter of days.

“The House is bothered that the family members of the deceased have reportedly raised an alarm of receiving strange phone calls and threats of various degrees and have been asked to withdraw the case.

“The House regrets that the Nigeria Police Force has been reporting a surging high record in rape and gender violation across the country. Unfortunately, a very scary number of cases have been reported daily with thousands unreported. These acts are a gross violations of human rights to dignity, life and sexuality.

The House is concerned that the public outrage on account of rape and other violent crimes against women and the girl child should not go unpunished as a deterrent for the perpetrators and others nursing the thought to forestall future occurrence,” he urged.

Worried by the ugly development, the lawmakers condemned in strong terms, the act of sexual assault and gruesome murder of Miss Iniubong Ephraim Umoren as barbaric, inhuman and despotic.

In the bid to ensure justice, the House mandates the Inspector General of Police to immediately commission and take over the investigation and prosecution of the perpetrators of the heinous crime.

The lawmakers also tasked the Inspector General of Police to ensure the protection of her family members from harassment, intimidation and harm.

To this end, the House referred the motion mandated the Special Ad-hoc Committee on National Security to interface with relevant security agencies as well as follow up with the investigation and prosecution; ensure compliance and report back to the House.

Also at plenary, the House tasked the Chief of Defence Staff, Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Air Force to deploy their officers to Magama/Rijau Federal Constituency of Niger State with a view to end the menace of incessant banditry and prevent anarchy in the State.

The resolution was passed sequel to the adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon. Shehu Saleh Rijau, who expressed grave concern over the plight of his constituents who have been displaced from their ancestral homes.

According to him, the bandits invaded surrounding Rijau town on Wednesday, 5, April 2021, without any form of challenge from the security agencies nor support to the displaced persons.

“The House is aware that in the course of their Intervention, the bandits attacked the villages of Inana, Warari, Gulbin Boka, Abure, Sahoman and Attabo, maimed the villagers, killed over 30 people and injured quite a number of the villagers.

“The House is informed that the bandits are being transported through a helicopter that, even after operations provided the bandits a cover.

“The House is also informed that the bandits, in addition to attacking the villages, also invaded their market and charted away thousands of cows and other domestic animals from their settlements.

“The House is cognizant that the purpose of government as provided in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is to guarantee peace and security to its citizens and therefore all hands must be on deck to better the lives of the citizens.

“The House recognizes the need for the Nigeria Armed Forces to deploy all men and resources to the affected areas so as to allow the affected people resume their farmlands,” he urged.

