Reps begin probe of MDAs audit queries Monday

The House of Representatives will on Monday, 30th November, 2020 commence an investigation into the audit queries bothering on alleged financial impropriety against Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDA) for 2018 fiscal year, conducted by the office of the Auditor General of the Federation (oAuGF).

Chairman, House Committee on Public Accounts, Hon. Wole Oke, who disclosed this in Abuja, confirmed the receipt of the performance audit on Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA).

He said that the Auditor-General for the Federation had laid his annual report part 1 in respect of 2018 financial year.

He added that the annual report came along with performance audit report on Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA) on maintenance of federal roads.

He added that the Auditor General had also laid his performance Audit report on the budgeting process in Nigeria before the committee.

“So we now have these three documents in our kitty and we shall commence considerations of the queries on issues raised by inviting the relevant MDAs of government.

“Including on the spot assessment inspection of the projects where the Auditor General has cast doubt or aspersions on so that we can have value for money reports

Hon. Oke, therefore, called on the Clerk to convey the queries on the issues raised to the affected MDAs and schedule a day for their appearances.

He disclosed that the affected MDAs would begin appearance from November 30 to answer issue raised in the query by the Auditor General.

The Clerk of the National Assembly (CNA), Olatunde Ojo had in a letter dated 23rd November 2020 addressed to the Clerk of the House of Representatives, Francis Akubueze referred the oAuGF for further legislative action.

The letter read: “Section 85(2) and (5) of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 requires the Auditor General for the Federation to audit the public accounts of the Federation and of all offices of the Federation and submit such reports to the National Assembly.

“Consequently, the Auditor General for the Federation has submitted to the National Assembly the following reports: Annual report of the Auditor-General for the Federation on accounts of the government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for the year ended 31st December 2018 (Part 1); Auditor General’s performance audit reports and an interim report on the special audit of the Federal Government of Nigeria’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic for the period, 1st March to 30th June 2020.

“Submit with this memo, are copies of the above-mentioned reports of the Auditor General for the information and consideration of the Public Accounts Committee of the House of Representatives,” the CNA stated in the memo.