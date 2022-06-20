Osun 2022: Vote for your own son, Oyetola tells kinsmen in Boripe LG

Osun State governor, Mr Gboyega Oyetola, on Monday charged people from Iragbiji, his home town in Boripe local government area of the state to cast their votes for him and ensure his victory in the July 22nd governorship election in the state.

The governor who gave the charge when his re-election campaign trail got to the town said: “I have come home today, I am a true son of the soil. I am imploring you to vote for us. Vote for your own, vote APC because God had mercy on you.

“The most important position in a party is governor’s seat which God has given you, so is it proper to do another party outside that of the governor?

“I implore those that have not collected their PVCs to do so. We were told that over 600,000 PVCs have not been collected in Osun which includes Boripe.

“I trust in God for the forthcoming election, you need to vote for us. Are you not happy about our victory in Ekiti? Both states are from the same region.

“Our party will excel more than the result of the Ekiti election. Let us work towards that and pray. Don’t panic despite the fact that they are parading thugs as members. Before the election, those thugs would have run away.

“I appreciate God that in three years and a half years, we were able to deliver infrastructure among others. This can be felt in Boripe.”

Also speaking in Ikirun of Ifelodun local government area of the state, the governor sought his re-election and promised not to let them down.

He further promised them dividends of democracy if re-elected as the state governor.

In his own speech, the campaign Director for Oyetola’s re-election, Senator Ajibola Basiru remarked that “the forthcoming election doesn’t require fighting or force, we are voting electronically. There is a machine called BVAS which will examine faces and thumbprints.

“Anybody who does not have PVC and shouting Oyetola for the second term is not doing well.

“On the election day, I admonish the electorate to monitor their votes because the opposition wants to steal from our votes. Let’s go out en masse to vote in Boripe, 65,487 votes is what we are expecting in the local government.”

On the civil servants in the state, he maintained, “if anybody claims that civil servants are angry with the present government, it is a pure lie. All workers have endorsed Oyetola for the second term.”