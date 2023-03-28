Kehinde Akintola – Abuja

The House of Representatives on Tuesday called on the Federal Government to immortalise the former Chief of General Staff, late General Oladipo Diya.

The resolution was passed sequel to the adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon. Kolapo Osunsanya.

In his lead debate, Hon. Osunsanya observed that Nigeria lost another galant soldier and elder statesman from my federal constituency.

He said: “General Diya was a military general and a lawyer, born on 3rd April 1944 in Ogun State.

“The General was a seasoned administrator and patriotic officer and nationalist and elder statesman who served this nation selflessly and diligently as the Chief of General Staff to the then defacto of the Head of State, General Sani Abacha from 1994 to 1997.

“He was part of the gallant soldiers who fought during the Nigerian civil war.

“He played a significant and stabilizing role during the most turbulent period in our nation’s history in the aftermath of June 12 1993.

“He will be remembered for his patriotism and service to the nation. His demise is a great loss to the family, Ogun and the entire nation,” he noted.

To this end, the House after observing a minute silence in his honour, resolved to send a delegation to his immediate family as well as with the people of Ogun State.