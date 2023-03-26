Clement Idoko – Abuja

THE Federal Executive Council (FEC), has expressed shock over the death of the former Chief of General Staff, Lt. General Oladipo Diya (rtd), which sad event occurred on Sunday.

Lt. General Diya (rtd) served as the Chief of General Staff to the late head of state, General Sani Abacha.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, in a statement on Sunday in Abuja

described General Diya as a seasoned military officer with admirable administrative capabilities in his various functions as the Military Governor of Ogun State (1984 – 1985), Chief of Defence Staff, and the Chief of General Staff (1993 – 1997); as well as a notable statesman who made invaluable contributions to nation-building.

“FEC condoles with the government and people of Ogun State, his family and friends, and prays to God to grant the soul of the deceased eternal rest,” SGF stated.