CSOs to INEC: Account for N400bn spent on general elections

Leon Usigbe- Abuja

A coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) that monitored the 2023 general elections has requested the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to justify the sum of N400 billion spent on conducting the exercise.

Meeting in Abuja on Tuesday in a post-election retreat to review the just concluded exercise, the CSOs coordinated by Concerned Initiatives for Community and Social Development (CICSD), maintained in a communique issued at the end of the meeting that the electoral umpire should also explain why it was unable to upload results into IREV.

The communique made available to newsmen by the Executive Chairman of CICSD, Hon Kunle Yusuf stated that they resolved: “That INEC, as an Institution managing the electoral system, should explain to Nigerians why the BVASs developed many faults.

“INEC should explain why the results were not uploaded to the IREV.

“That INEC should also use her office to prosecute the electoral offenders.

“That INEC should establish a better relationship with Civil Society Organizations.

“That INEC should be more prepared for upcoming election in Balyesa, Imo and Kogi State.

“That EFCC should also investigate those personality involved in votes buying and inducement during election.

“That Federal Government should look into establishing special court for election offender.

“INEC should justify over 400billion of tax payers money on just concluded.”

Hon. Yusuf described the CSOs as “the true ambassadors, the true representatives and the true defenders of democracy.”

While appreciating what they have done, he noted: “Wr have seen what happened with the 2023 elections. Your own case is that of the people who witnessed the good, the bad and the ugly side of this election.

“We appreciate what all you have done. Your reports that have come, assisted in so many ways,” he added, hoping that the report put together at the end of the retreat will help the nation’s democratic journey.