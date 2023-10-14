The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, has approved the engagement of a sign language interpreter during plenary and other legislative proceedings for justice and fair play.

The Chairman House of Representatives Committee on Disability, Dr Bashiru Dawodu, said this on Friday in Abuja at a news conference organised by the National Democratic Institute (NDI) and coalition of Organizations of Persons with Disabilities (OPDs) in Nigeria under the aegis of Accelerate Disability Inclusion in Emergencies (ADIE) Forum.

He added, “We have had some discussions with the Speaker, and he has obliged us that for the first time, we will have sign language interpreters during plenary so that PLWDs in that category can understand deliberations in the House.”

“I will vigorously pursue your recommendations because I agree with what you have said.”

At the event, the Senior Resident Director of the NDI, Kelley Jones, said she was aware of how much ADIE Forum members appreciate the support of the House of Representatives Committee on Disability.

She called on Nigerians to see the PLWDs rights as a national cause.

He also pledged support for Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) in the country, assuring that he would use his office to promote their cause.

He, however, challenged them not to relentlessly demand their rights not given on a platter.

