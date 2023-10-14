Bauchi State Deputy Governor, Rt. Hon. Mohammed Auwal Jatau on Friday expressed confidence that the state will prosper under the leadership of the Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir.

He also tasked participants of the just concluded retreat to make good use of the knowledge acquired by assisting the administration in implementing its policies and programmes effectively.

Auwal Jatau gave the advice at the closing ceremony of a 3-day retreat for Commissioners, Special Advisers, Permanent Secretaries and Caretaker committee chairmen organised by the office of the Head of Civil Service in collaboration with the office of the Secretary to the State Government held at Sultan Saad Abubakar Hajj Camp, Bauchi.

The Deputy Governor also said that as they have deliberated extensively on the way forward, there is a need for them to remain steadfast in the administration’s determination to surpass the previous achievements and set even higher benchmarks of governance for service delivery.

According to him, by harnessing the power of collaboration, innovation, and inclusivity, Bauchi will undoubtedly propel to greater heights and appropriate Governor Bala Mohammed for initiating and supporting the retreat which reflects his commitment to fostering a culture of excellence, innovation, and collaboration within the government machinery.





According to him, “This retreat, with the themed ‘My Bauchi Project: Success and Lessons of the first term of my leader, mentor, Sen. Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed and the way forward’, has undeniably been an enlightening and enriching experience for all of us here.”

“This retreat has served as a platform for self-reflection, evaluation, and exploration of the tremendous strides achieved by the government in the pursuit of ‘My Bauchi Project,” he stressed.

Auwal Jatau added that, “By bringing together our esteemed political appointees and top civil servants, we can boldly say that the Governor has once again proven his dedication to inclusive governance and participatory decision-making.”

He also said that, “Over the course of these three days, we have had the privilege of witnessing insightful presentations, engaging discussions, and fruitful deliberations.”

He emphasized that, “The collective wisdom, expertise, and experiences shared by all the participants have undoubtedly enriched our understanding of the successes, challenges, and lessons learned during the first term of our Governor.”

“As we celebrate the successes achieved so far, it is important to acknowledge that these milestones are attributed to the tireless efforts and dedication of our political appointees and top civil servants,” he added.

The Deputy Governor further said that, “Your relentless commitment to service excellence and your unwavering loyalty to Governor Bala Mohammed’s vision have contributed immensely to the overall development and progress of Bauchi state.”

The Deputy Governor appreciated the organizing committee for their meticulous planning and coordination that made the retreat a resounding success and applauded the participants whose active engagement have made the retreat a truly transformative experience.

He stressed that, “Together, let us continue to work hand in hand, united by our shared goals, and firm in our belief that Bauchi state will continue to thrive and prosper under the visionary leadership of Governor Bala Mohammed.”

According to him, “As the second term of our administration begins and as we conclude this retreat, let us continue to work hard as key players in the implementation of policies and programmes of this administration.”

