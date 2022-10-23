Reposition Africa through new philosophical mindset to usher African Renaissance, Liberia Vice-President, Howard-Taylor urges African leaders

The Liberia Vice-President, Dr Jewel Howard-Taylor, has expressed the urgent need for African leaders to reposition the continent for the desired growth and sustainable development through a new philosophical mindset that will usher in the African Renaissance.

Howard-Taylor who made this call while delivering the 6th and 7th convocation lecture of the Elizade University, Ilara Mokin in Ondo state, said this will go a long way to quickly develop and grow the economy and will help to alleviate the hardship experienced by the populace.

Speaking on the topic: “Africa Renaissance: Key for New Global Leadership Paradigm”, VP Howard-Taylor, said that a shift in mindset for a new paradigm or new pattern is necessary to build a more holistic, sustainable, inclusive, innovative, and developed Africa and its people.

She maintained that a new philosophical mindset is necessary to open a new pathway with determination and commitment, saying this will make Africa become the great continent that its people have desperately clamoured for.

The Vice President argued that the conversation of the African Renaissance began years back through the years of slavery, the years of liberation, and struggle, and continues today through the years of economic slavery.

She stated that though past African leaders gave their best for Africa to be liberated and free, but said, sadly Africa has remained under the bondage of Economic slavery.

The Liberia Vice President who posited that the right kind of leadership is vital in creating and sustaining the African Renaissance; called on academic institutions, organizations, and families not only begin to pay attention to the mindsets of those under their control or tutelage but should plan to educate and train the new generation morals and values embedded in African traditions.

She said “They must be deliberate and intentional about changing the mindset of those new leaders in order to plant positive seeds and erase or diminish negative bias.

“Africa must have visionary leaders, Aspirational leaders, exemplary leaders, agile leaders, compassionate leaders, leaders with just leaders, selfless leaders, accountable leaders, and inspirational leaders to achieve the African Renaissance.

“It is possible to have all the leadership traits in one leader, like President Paul Kagame of Rwanda, former South African President Nelson Mandela, and former Ghana President Kwame Nkrumah, amongst others”

The Vice President however said African Renaissance is unattainable unless we have leaders who understand the spiritual component of mankind, saying that wisdom comes from God and a leader must have spiritual connection and understanding to be selfless, prudent, and incisive in making decisions.

In his opening remark, the Chairman of the occasion, former governor of Ondo State, Dr Olusegun Mimiko, said for Africa’s renaissance as the basis of a new global leadership paradigm to be meaningful, the continent must liberate itself from mental slavery.

The former governor opined that “there must be a ‘resurgimento’ as it were, of mental dignity and confidence” and reiterated that African state must drive development via an aggressive and improved productive capacity, saying this is development anchored on human skills, including an aggressive industrial policy aligned with the appropriate financial framework.

“But how can you sincerely develop improved productive capacity in which human skill is central if your universities are closed for upwards of eight months”? He asked.





He further stated that the continent must demonstrably address the issues of gender inequity and uncontrolled procreation with all fervency and a lot of commitment.

According to him, “Africa must tackle gender inequity and uncontrolled procreative proclivity. It must re-imagine itself in international institutions within the present global order, which is already structured to limit our competitiveness”.

The former governor eulogised the founder and visitor of Elizade University, Chief Michael Ade-Ojo, for his passion to develop his community of Ilara-Mokin, Nigeria and, his contribution to the body of knowledge as evident in the university’s standard.

“I am and have always been proud to be associated with this University, which by His grace was founded during my time as the governor of this State.

“Sir, that little acorn you planted about ten years ago has become an oak tree, an ‘iroko’ tree of reckoning – a university, with all its courses fully accredited, that bears the mark of excellence that defines the Ade-Ojo essence,” Mimiko said.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE