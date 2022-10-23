Reposition Nigeria as hub for renewable energy, technology hub, Reps task ECN, NOTAP

Latest News
By Kehinde Akintola - Abuja
Reps allay fears on sale of Polaris Bank, confirm presidential approval, Nigeria-Israel diplomatic ties, emergency on ravaging flood nationwide,Reps pass Appropriation bill, NSCDC recruitment since 2012, Reps approve total expenditure, Medium Term Expenditure report, Reps to address building collapse, Reps quiz FIRS over tax , security services welfare commission, reconstruction of Abuja-Kaduna road, Reps urge FG to include Igbo-Ora town on UNESCO World Heritage Centres List, Reps begin probe of NNPC since 1990, Reps reject PENCOM’s report, Reps uncover N32.610bn, Reps tackle accountant general , Absence of ministers, others may stall timely passage of N19.76trn budget, foreign missions' extra-budgetary spending, Reps to quiz Auditor-General over 10 years fuel subsidy expenditures, Reps to quiz accountant general, Reps probe attack of Kuje , hearing on Electoral Offence Tribunal , NNPC to pay fuel subsidy, Reps probes bush clearing, Reps seek improved funding , Reps to enact bill, Reps quiz Navy over details, reps adopt senate position, Reps probe INEC over credibility, upgrade of Wesley Guild Hospital , Reps task National Security Adviser, telecom firms on stiff regulation of unregistered SIM cards, Reps probe N701bn by FEC, Reps seek FG's intervention in clashes among Plateau communities, Reps halt sales of 5 power plants, says FG in breach of Privatisation Act, imposition of yearly JAMB examination, Reps summon FIRS Chairman, Reps move to take over all surface, We won't allow interference, discrimination against persons with disability, Reps set to appraise benefits , Reps invite Ministers of Finance, utilisation of petroleum products , bill on controversial extension of tenure,  Reps move to pass Nigerian Peace Corps Bill, Reps step down motion seeking to increase budgetary allocation for judiciary, Reps decry kidnap of traditional rulers, killing of Nigerians after payment of ransom, National HIV Trust Fund, Reps urge Nigerian Army to provide facilities at Ibarapa forward operational base, 51 kidnapped Abuja-Kaduna passengers, Reps set to file motion, Reps extend resumption date , Reps back Buhari’s decision, increase capacity of Armed Forces, Port Harcourt refinery overhaul, Reps to resume on Wednesday, Reps shutdown governance, probe on dollars spent on refineries, Adulterated fuel, Reps ask NAN management , Reps probe pioneer status, Reps task FG on importation, use of low energy consuming appliances, Reps pledge support, Reps pass bill for establishment of National Social Investment Programme, Insecurity: Reps urge Police to construct Divisional Headquarters in Oyo town, clean up of Delta Communities, Reps leadership reverses self, Reps probe outrageous rise, Epileptic power supply , non-rendition of 6 years audited accounts, Reps ask CAC, JAMB, others to remit N195bn into Federation Account, Reps task NNPC on completion of $12bn Trans Saharan Natural Gas Pipeline contract, 50 audit queries: Reps quiz NSITF over N6.889bn unpaid taxes, Reps call for documents, Nigerian security printing minting, Umuahia ruling on Electoral Act, Reps place NAFDAC on status of enquiry over under-declaration of revenue, Reps task CBN to reinforce use of coins as legal tender, North-East Development Commission, NNPC 17 subsidiaries, Reps task States, status of inquiry on NRC, Reps parley Aregbesola , Reps query NMDPRA, enforce banditry proscription order now, Reps seek FG intervention, Reps task security chiefs , PDP condemns NASS rejection of gender-focused bills, 56 constitutional amendment bills, NEPA non-core assets including estates, fraudulent POS transactions, construct rail tracks to Lekki , Local Government financial autonomy, Reps to drag defiant ministers, Constitution Review reports, Reps read riot act to private companies for prohibiting govt officials from performing duties, Reps ask FG to urgently evacuate Nigerian students from Ukraine, Reps call for deployment of Army, DSS, Police to end killings in Ijeshaland, Strike: Reps ask FG to fulfil agreements with ASUU, reopening of e-modernisation project probe, procurement of body-worn cameras, 2023 election: Reps kick over voters’ apathy against electronic voter registration, review of 2022-2024 MTEF, Declare state of emergency on poor state of infrastructure in coastal communities, Reps tell Buhari, Reps to investigate state of airports, Criminal Code law: Reps propose 6 months community service for persons attempting suicide, financial fraud, invasion of five communities, revenue target for Nigeria Customs, FCTA lost over N800bn revenue , relevant HSE policy, Reps committee probes NNPC over N1.93bn expenditure without supporting documents, Reps call for probe of NNPC, Reps ask FG to prosecute unauthorised online drug advertisements, Dangote industry's coal mining, Reps unveil plans to roll-out, increasing unemployment rate in Nigeria, NSITF ongoing recruitment, killing of 14 armless citizens in Oke Ogun, Reps task FG to develop National Cocoa policy to reposition Nigeria as largest producer in Africa, Reps mourn late Hanifa, Reps give Nigerian Embassies, Reps committee vote on LGA autonomy, judicial reform, pension administration, Reps probe CBN, establishment of cottage industries, Magodo invasion, electoral amendment bill, Reps seek urgent rehabilitation, Insecurity: Reps decry high rate of kidnapping in Plateau, anti-money laundering counter-terrorism laws, extra-budgetary spending by Ministry of Agric, Public Accounts Tribunal underway, N17.1trn budget for 2022 fiscal year, Reps to deliberate on Buhari's position, ride-hailing firms over payment of taxes, Dismantle all roadblocks, Reps approve external loan, public hearing on new Finance bill , Buhari's rejection of Electoral bill, Passage of 2022 budget , Federal School of Nursing in Lagos , legal profession reform bill, adopting Artificial Intelligence, Reps summon Customs, sanctions for quacks teachers, excise collectable revenue, issuance of operational license , Reps tasks Security Chiefs Reps lament high death rate, submission of 2022 budget proposal, Reps task security agencies, Reps task Nigeria security agencies, Reps urge FG to upgrade nation's correctional centres, minority caucus challenges, NITEL earth satellite station, bill on free healthcare services, Reps probe Virgin Atlantic , banks over non-remittance, declare bandits as terrorist group, financial autonomy for Auditor General, Reps quiz NHIS, Minority Caucus e-Customs modernisation project, stakeholders support repositioning, Reps propose establishment, leakage of classified security documents, Buhari’s appointment of two Northerners, invasion of Delta communities by suspected herdsmen, Senate resumes, Reps applaud NNPC' stride, Reps quiz FMBN, Reps task Customs on N2.5trn , Reps unhappy over N5.62trn, Reps read riot act, Reps seek to prohibit president, shame erring MDAs, caucus blames presiding officers, consideration of PIB report, Reps raise alarm over, Reps receive electoral act, Reps mull removal, Reps seek establishment, Reps tackle Minister, Reps approve supplementary budget, Nigeria Police Trust Fund, Southern backs region's govs,NNPC GMD meets Reps , Reps tackle MDAs, Reps urge FG to constitute NDDC board, Reps call for effective regulation, Electoral amendment: Reps to hold emergency plenary on Wednesday

The House of Representatives at the weekend urged management of Energy Commission on Nigeria (ECN) on the need to leverage on available resources domiciled with a view to reposition the nation as hub for renewable energy.

Chairman, House Committee on Science, Technology and Innovation,  Hon Beni Lar, who gave the charge during oversight visits to ECN and National Office for Technology Acquisition and Promotion (NOTAP), stressed the need to leverage on the resources domiciled with NOTAP) in the bid to make Nigeria, technological hub.

Hon Lar explained that the oversight of both agencies goes beyond ascertaining the compliance and implementation level of the agencies.

According to Hon Lar, the ECN is the sole government body charged to drive the UN Climate Change Agenda and Sustainable Development Goals in energy sources and usage.

“With over four decades of operational existence, this energy think-tank has strategic role of preparing and guiding the nation into the post-crude oil dominance era that now steers us in the face. 

“The several quantum leaps in advancement of science and technology are leaning towards renewable and more climate friendly energy sources should alarm leaders in the Nigerian project particularly the ECN as the future of fossil fuel looks very bleak.”

The Chairman stated that the Committee had further resolved to vigorously and strategically yielded all legislative resources to ECN with a view to birthing new, reliable and futuristic sources of foreign exchange earner.

For NOTAP, the Chairman observed that the agency tracks the inflow of technology into Nigeria and develops appropriate strategies for its adoption and domestication.

“May I rightly observe that NOTAP occupies a critical place in the scientific advancement of Nigeria or its continued development, At this point,I wish to state without equivocation that the current DG has repositioned the office towards the realisation of its lofty objectives.”

She maintained that the oversight would be the first in the series of engagements as the committee is focused on seeing the agency maximizing the benefits inherent in technologies available to the nation and its compliance with necessary provisions of the constitution.

In his presentation, the Director General Energy Commission of Nigeria, Professor Jidare Bala said the appropriation for 2022 was N12.5 billion with 79.55 per cent released.

According to him the major sources of revenue for the agency qare tender fees, freedom of information, withholding tax, VAT, stamp duty and grants.

Prof. Bala who clarified that there had not been any intervention funds from government since 2009 noted that the commission is indebted to the tune of N4.7 billion from constituency projects which he said the commission had written to Federal Ministry of Finance that the Debt Management Office taken over the debt.

“I will like to recall some of the challenges that we have, I have told you about our debt, heavy debt of about 4.7 billion naira owed contractors for constituency projects executed from 2009 to date 2012 but since 2013 we have not incurred any debt.


“The second is inadequate physical infrastructure at the headquarters, you can see this building is small and we have about 731 staff and if we have our way, we have already have our design where our car park is, we want to have a 12 storey building to be called Nigeria Energy House.”

Earlier on his part, the NOTAP Director General, Mr Danazumi Ibrahim explained that N624 billion was projected as revenue with N406 billion generated as N377 million was budgeted with N263 million released.

The Director General stated that before the deployment of any software to the country, a Nigerian IT company must be involved in the deployment.

He told the Committee had some challenges ranging over N1.7 million on diesel for generators, shortage of staff as a result of the suspension of employment as he appealed for funds to employ more staff.

Some members of the Committee observed that the equipment used by the agency for most of its research were obsolete as they demanded comprehensive details of all expenditure.

The Committee requested the two Agencies to avail it details of documents on-budget performance, sources of revenue, indebtedness, internally generated revenue, among other details.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE 

Reposition Nigeria as hub for renewable energy, technology hub, Reps task ECN, NOTAP

You might also like
Latest News

Why Nigerian shipowners may lose out from $19bn Dangote refinery

Latest News

AfDB launches scheme to create jobs for youths in Nigeria, others

Latest News

Present model on economy ‘unhelpfully designed’, needs major reform ―…

Latest News

I will give Nigerians 100% of my time ― Tinubu

Comments
Front Page Today
Most Read

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More