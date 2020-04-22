Report that we plan to reopen schools in November fake, says FG

THE Federal Government, through the Ministry of Education has distanced itself from a press release circulating on the social media which states that schools will reopen in November, describing it as fake and misleading.

Director, Press and Public Relations of the ministry, Mr Ben Bem Goong, while reacting to the development on Wednesday in Abuja, said no such press statement emanated from the ministry.

While the Federal Government ordered the closure of schools to prevent the spread of coronavirus pandemic, plans are already on by the Federal Government in collaboration with the state governments to explore the possibility of online learning to bridge the gab.

He described the release as the handiwork of an “illiterate, who, going by the content of his release, also appears to be mental.”

“The ministry is asking parents, students and the general public to disregard the release in its entirety There is no iota of truth about the release,” he said.

He said, curiously, the letter is on a fake letter head, fake information with dubious content to mislead the public.

He said: “The ministry will no longer take such information for granted especially when it posses the capacity to mislead a large number of innocent Nigerians.”