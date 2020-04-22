PHOTOS: Still no social distancing on Lagos roads, others

Many Lagos residents are still refusing to observe the social distancing rule of the state government and are also refusing to abide by the lockdown order of the Federal Government.

Lagos highway sweepers after a hard day’s job in front of a gate on Wednesday in Lagos .
A fully-loaded bus at the Toll Gate area heading towards Ibadan
Some young men standing together at a betting point in Maroko area of the state
Another set of highway sweepers
A fully loaded vehicle at Car Wash area of Lagos

Currently, the state has recorded 438 cases of coronavirus out of the 782 cases announced by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Our ace cameraman, Sylvester Okoruwa, captured situations in some ares of Lagos where people have refused to obey the rules on social distance and the lockdown order as they still went about their normal duties.

Below are some of the ways residents of Lagos have refused to obey the rules.

