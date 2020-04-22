COVID-19: Court sentences six for violating curfew in Edo

AN Uselu Mobile Court in Benin, Edo State on Wednesday sentenced six persons for violating the curfew imposed by the state government in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tribune Online reports that as part of measures to curtail the spread of the coronavirus in the state, the government had last Sunday announced a state-wide dusk-to-dawn curfew between the hours of 7 pm and 6 am daily with effect from Monday.

The state prosecuting counsel, Mrs Ama Iyamu said that the six persons who all pleaded guilty where apprehended at New Benin area.

The Presiding Magistrate, Mr Rusberth Imafidon, directed the convicts to carry out community services in line with the state government non-custodian regulation.

The punishment include clearing drains, shrubs, picking of trash, compulsory community sensitisation, grass cutting among others.

The sentences ranged from five to ten days of non-custodial community service.

It would be recalled that Uselu Mobile Court had on Tuesday sentenced 32 persons from New Benin, Okhoro and Ugbowo neighbourhoods for violation of the curfew.

