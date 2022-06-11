Religious leaders, youths, teachers, women, media, others key to ending insecurity ― Buratai

Former Chief of Army Staff and the country’s Ambassador to the Benin Republic, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai (rtd), has identified critical stakeholders as the leaders, youths, teachers, women, civil society, media, law enforcement as well as the security and intelligence agencies as a key to ending insecurity in the country.

Speaking, at a one-day symposium on National security, organised by Arewa House in Kaduna, with the theme ‘Politics and Insecurity in Nigeria: Way Forward, Buratai maintained that there are currently various forms of insecurity in different parts of the country such as insurgency in the North-East, banditry, kidnapping in the North West, agitations in South-East and crude oil bunkering in South-South.

The former army chief, therefore, suggested the adoption of a compressive and integrated approach to enable the entire society to play key roles in tackling the country’s security challenges.

He said to end the various security challenges bedevilling the country, a comprehensive approach should be adopted by critical stakeholders from the society, such as religious leaders, youths, teachers, women, civil society, media, law enforcement as well as the security and intelligence agencies.

“There is a need for the public to be constantly sensitised and enlightened on their roles as stakeholders in the security architecture of the country through agencies such as the National Orientation Agency, among others.”

Buratai also called for the revitalisation of the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON) would mitigate the challenge of lack of specialised equipment and platforms for the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) to curb insecurity.

“This is crucial in meeting the increasing equipment requirements of AFN to confront current and emerging security threats.

“To achieve this, the Ministry of Defence, in collaboration with stakeholders, could put structures in place for adequate manpower training for DICON staff.

“This would further enhance their specialised manpower and increase their capacity for production of military hardware for the AFN,” he said.

Earlier, the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Abubakar, assured of traditional and religious institutions’ commitment to ensuring that a peaceful Nigeria is achievable.

Represented by Dr Bello Lafiagi, he called on Nigerians to be prayerful and be each other’s brothers’ keepers.

