Reject attempts by unpatriotic individuals to incite violence, FCT minister urges youths

The Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Malam Mohammad Musa Bello, on Thursday, called on youths nationwide, especially within the territory, to eschew violence or any action capable of causing chaos in the society.

Malam Bello, who also urged them to always embrace dialogue to settle their differences, further advised them to reject all attempts by unpatriotic individuals or groups to incite violence which in the end is unrewarding.

In a statement personally signed on the occasion of Maulud Nabiyy of Prophet Muhammad, a copy of which was made available to newsmen in Abuja, the minister, therefore, appealed to FCT residents to continue to support government’s efforts to improve governance and revive the economy.

According to him: “As we all know, Maulud– a celebration of the birth of Prophet Muhammad (SAW), is an occasion which calls for sober reflection and spiritual rejuvenation.

“As we celebrate this important moment, I urge all Muslims to adhere to that cardinal principle of peace upon which the religion of Islam is built.” He advised.

He further enjoined them and other residents in the territory to join their compatriots across the country to stop and ponder deeply on the challenges currently confronting both the nation and her people.

“There is an urgent need for us to imbibe the true meaning of piety, sacrifice, patience, tolerance and fellowship in our relationship and dealings with fellow residents.

“It is only by embracing dialogue that we can ensure peace in our polity and in this way, the lessons that Eid-el Maulud teaches would have served its true purpose.

“We should also remember that the FCT is built on a foundation of unity and tolerance for all Nigerians. As residents of the FCT, we are obliged to imbibe and practise these principles.” The minister appealed.

