Lagos govt commences clearing of water hyacinth on waterways

The Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) has commenced the annual exercise of clearing and removal of water hyacinth across Jetties, terminals, and routes on the state inland waterways.

In a statement signed on Thursday by Mr Oluwadamilola Emmanuel, General Manager, LASWA, pegging and clearing of the water hyacinth have commenced simultaneously at three different locations; Ikorodu, Badore, Badagry, and shall be extended to other zones in due time.

“The governor, Mr Babajide Olushola Sanwo-Olu has graciously approved the clearing of all impediment to smooth navigation including the water hyacinth (a highly problematic invasive species) obstructing the free flow of traffic on the state inland waterways.

“Therefore the agency has mobilized the required labour force and machinery to the project sites to commence immediately,” LASWA explained in the statement.

The statement added that the first phase of the project is pegging down the water hyacinth to curtail its movement and infestation across ferry channels, followed by an eventual clearing of the aquatic weed using both manual Labour and weed harvesting machines.

The agency further stated that “this effort is to mitigate the occasional damage of boat engines caused by this stubborn aquatic weed and to eliminate delays in travel time while promoting the use of water transport as a viable alternative that is safe, fast and secure.”

Water hyacinth is a floating aquatic plant of tropical lakes and rivers that grows prolifically on the Lagos lagoon, hindering boats and ferries’ movement, especially during the harmattan period.

Mr Oluwadamilola reiterated the state government’s commitment towards improving safety standards and procedures of the state inland waterways to guarantee the safety of all waterways users.

He, therefore, advised boat captains to always drive with caution during this season while soliciting maximum cooperation of all stakeholders to achieve clean, safe, and prosperous waterways.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

ICYMI: Presidential Panel On Police Reforms Agrees To Meet All Demands By #EndSARS Protesters

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has convened a meeting with stakeholders and has agreed to meet all demands raised by the #EndSARS protesters, which include halting use of force against protesters and unconditional release of arrested citizens.

ICYMI: Lagos To Compensate Victims Of #EndSARS Protest With N200m ― Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said the state government has earmarked N200million as compensation for families of victims of #EndSars protest.