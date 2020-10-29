Kano commissioner sacked for celebrating Abba Kyari’s death gets new appointment

Kano State governor, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje has appointed former commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Mu’azu Magaji as chairman of State Gas Pipeline Project Delivery and Gas Industrialization Committee.

It would be recalled that Engr. Mu’azu Magaji was sacked in April due to statement he made on social media mocking late Chief of Staff to the President, Malam Abba Kyari.

However, the letter of appointment dated October 29, 2020, which was sighted by Tribune Online was signed by the Permanent Secretary, Research, Evaluation and Political Affairs Directorate, Office of the Secretary to the Kano State Government, Bilikisu Shehu Maimota.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

ICYMI: Presidential Panel On Police Reforms Agrees To Meet All Demands By #EndSARS Protesters

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has convened a meeting with stakeholders and has agreed to meet all demands raised by the #EndSARS protesters, which include halting use of force against protesters and unconditional release of arrested citizens.

ICYMI: Lagos To Compensate Victims Of #EndSARS Protest With N200m ― Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said the state government has earmarked N200million as compensation for families of victims of #EndSars protest.

ICYMI: I Was A Victim Of SARS Brutality Twice, Oyo Deputy Gov Tells Protesters

Oyo State deputy governor, Mr Rauf Olaniyan revealed that members of the Nigerian Police Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) have attacked him twice.

ICYMI: #EndSARS: Protesters Block Oyo Secretariat Main Gates (SEE VIDEO)

#ENDSARS protesters, on Tuesday, blocked the main gates leading to Oyo State government secretariat, demanding the total end to Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS), saying no reformation of the disbanded police units should be carried in the Nigeria Police Force.

ICYMI: Buhari Nominates Lauretta Onochie, Three Others As INEC Commissioners

President Muhammadu Buhari has nominated his Special Assistant on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie and three others as National Commissioners of the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC).