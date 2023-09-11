On Monday, three men were arraigned at Sabo-Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos, for allegedly dealing with Indian hemp.

The defendants were tried on a two-count charge of conspiracy and dealing in illegal substance. They are; Samsondeen Idris age 34, Abiola Obiyemi 48 years, Stanley Oguokiri age 46.

The prosecutor, ASP Rita Momah, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on September 8, at Caleb College, CMD Road, Magodo Ikosi-Ketu, Lagos.

Momah asserts that the trio were caught in a hideout with 23 packs of weeds suspected to be Indian Hemp.

Momah said their offence contravened the ‘Miscellaneous Act, Vol.8, Laws of Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

The defendants were granted bail by the Chief Magistrate, Mrs Adeola Olatunbosun, but they must present two responsible sureties and pay a sum of N500,000.





She directed that the sureties must have their addresses verified by the court and adjourned the matter until Nov. 27 for mention. (NAN)

