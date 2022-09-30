Regenesys Nigeria set to forge new digital landscape for West Africa

Regenesys Business School has revealed its vision for West Africa and with the world being more digitalised and connected, Regenesys Nigeria is set to harness the inherent entrepreneurial spirit synonymous with West Africa to international-quality technological and economic development.

In a statement made available to Nigerian Tribune, it said that “In line with our commitment to Africa, as we will outline to esteemed and respected members of the region’s media, Regenesys Nigeria seeks to join both large corporations and small businesseswith an unprecedented quality of education and training, thereby affording them the potential to grow their customer base exponentially. Founders and executives of the Regenesys Group will be on a two-week roadshow in Nigeria, meeting captains of industries to forge new partnerships that will change the face and the future of Nigeria, West Africa, and the rest of the continent”

Its chairperson, Dr. Marko Saravanja said, “We are excited to be coming to Nigeria to meet and interact with media and some of the region’s leading business people and to foster stronger relationships and learn about their needs. Regenesys Business School was the first South African-based business school to open a campus in West Africa, and we’re proud of what we have achieved in the region. We believe that we can do more and contribute to the economic growth of the region through not only our internationally recognised qualifications, and our digital offerings, but also our bespoke corporate education programmes.”

In digitally equipping business owners and operators with invaluable skills, Regenesys Nigeria and its subsidiary, Digital Regenesys, according to its executives, will bring a new level of innovation and upliftment in all sectors of the economy, most notably finance, education, retail, health, and agriculture.

Co-founder of the Regenesys Group, Mr William Vivian said, “With our excellent track record in South Africa and India, we believe that our interaction with business people and media in Nigeria, we will be able to gain new insights into the region that will give us the opportunity to develop exciting programmes that are tailor-made for the West African market.”

