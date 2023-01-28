Recurrent vaginal boils

I am a girl of 16 going to 17. My problem is that I have recurrent Vagina boils. When one bursts, another one will come up in a few days- time. In addition, I also have a swollen lymph node on my neck. Kindly let me know what to do about his.

Sheifat (by SMS)

Infections, such as boils, abscesses or skin infections can cause swelling in the linked lymph node. For example, if there is a major infection of the hand, there may be swollen glands at the armpit. Infections are the commonest cause of swollen lymph nodes. A recurrence of Boils could be due to some underlying medical issues such as Diabetes Mellitus, HIV/AIDS among others. It will therefore be advisable for you to see a Medical Doctor for a complete check- up and Laboratory investigations in order to tackle the underlying problem if any.

