50-year-old man, five other suspects gang-raped12 years old girl in Bauchi

Bauchi State Police Command has arrested a 50-year-old man who allegedly led five other suspects for gang-raping a 12-year – old girl.

The Command PPRO, SP Ahmed Wakili confirmed the incident and said that the case was referred from the Lower Sharia Court, Yayu town in Chinade District of Katagum LGA on the 18th of January 2023 for discreet investigation regarding the 12-year-old girl who was gang-raped on different occasions.

The PPRO disclosed that a discreet investigation was conducted by the Gender Unit attached to SCID Bauchi state Police Command.

According to him, the investigation pointed to the following suspects, namely; Mustapha Kawu, aged 40 years; Abubakar Bello 50 years.

Idriss Yakubu aged 40 years; Nasiru Dalhatu aged 40 years; Idris Sarkin Ruwa aged 50 years; Abubakar Jallaba aged 37 years and Mustapha Kawu aged 40 years all of Yayu village, Katagum LGA.





The suspects confessed to having on different occasions enticed the little girl with monetary gifts ranging from N100 to N200 and have canal knowledge of her during the cause interrogation.

Ahmed Wakili then said that “It is pertinent for members of the public to know that Rape is a capital offence and also against humanity and good conscience. Section 283 of the Penal Code, Section 1 (2a-c) of the VAPP ACT of Bauchi state prescribe the punishment for Rape.

During the investigation, the detectives of the Command uncovered all the facts and pointed to establish a prima-facie case against the accused persons respectively.

The Commissioner of Police CP Aminu Alhassan has directed that the suspects be charged to court to face the full wrath of the law as justice will be served to the accused, the victim, and the society at large.

Also, the Command in a case of criminal conspiracy disturbance of public peace and culpable homicide, on 21st January 2023 intelligence at the Command disposal revealed that one Ahmad Bashir aka, ‘Bakaji’ of Nassarawa ward Bauchi.

The PPRO alleged that the suspect criminally conspired and mobilized 10 of his thugs (Sara-suka) members armed with dangerous weapons all of Nassarawa ward Bauchi and Bakin Kura respectively.

He attacked one Abdullahi Musa aka ‘Shadow’ of Jaja ward Bauchi now deceased at Wunti market Bauchi, after a little altercation between them which led to engaging in fighting in the process the said Ahmad Bashir stabbed the said Abdullahi Musa with a sharp knife on his back. As a result, he fell unconscious.

Consequently, on receiving the information, a Team of Detectives attached to Area Command, Metro was quickly drafted to the scene, the victim was evacuated to ATBU Teaching Hospital, Bauchi, for immediate attention but pronounced dead by a Medical Doctor.

The prime suspect, Ahmad Bashir was therefore arrested on the 24th of January, 2023 after hiding for days while effort is intensified to arrest his cohorts to face the full wrath of the law.

ALSO READ:I did rituals on his behalf, stood by him during trials, now he wants to divorce me — Woman

The Commissioner of Police, CP Aminu Alhassan commiserate with the family of the deceased and assured the general public that justice will be served accordingly.