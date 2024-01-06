The Yobe State Police Command has invited all successful applicants of the recently concluded online registration for recruitment into the Nigeria Police Force Constables Cadre to proceed to make themselves available for the physical and credential screening.

A statement released to journalists in Damaturu by the Command PPRO, DSP Dungus Abdulkarim, indicated that the screening exercise is scheduled to take place from Monday, January 8th to 29th, 2024, at the Arts and Culture Complex, located off Maiduguri Road in Damaturu. Successful candidates will receive invitation mails with their scheduled dates.

In order to access the invitation slip, applicants are advised to visit the official recruitment portal at https// apply. policerecruitment.gov.ng

The Candidates are required to appear at the venue with the following documents:

National Identity Number (NIN), Original and duplicate copies of their ‘O’ Level Result(s), Birth certificate or declaration of age and Two white office flat files with recent passport photographs attached.

They are also to come along with Printed application form, Duly completed guarantor’s form, Evidence of physical/mental fitness from a government-recognized medical hospital, Certificate of Origin duly signed by the local government chairman or secretary, Evidence of good character from a traditional ruler, district, or village head and the Invitation Slip

“It is important to note that failure to present any of the required documents will result in disqualification from the screening process,” the statement further contained.

The Nigeria Police Force emphasized that the recruitment exercise is completely free of charge and applicants should be cautious of online impostors, scammers, and other criminal elements who may attempt to defraud unsuspecting individuals.

It warned that, “Any individual found engaging in fraudulent activities during the exercise will be apprehended and prosecuted.”

The Commissioner of Police, CP Garba Ahmed, extended his congratulations to all successful candidates and urges them to conduct themselves with utmost integrity and professionalism throughout the screening exercise.

