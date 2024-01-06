In a heartwarming turn of events, Nigerians have come together to celebrate Nigerian Lady, Debbie, hailing her as the epitome of a “good wife.”
The story began when Debbie shared a heartfelt message on her social media accounts about how she started waking up at 4.50am to prepare food for her husband to take to work after he told her that he ate at work.
The social media sphere has been buzzing with admiration for Debbie’s exemplary qualities, sparking a cascade of positive reactions and discussions online.
She wrote, “I’ve always been too lazy to wake up and get his lunch ready. But the day he told me a colleague brought two spoons so he’ll eat with her, was the day I set my alarm for 4:50 am.”
See several reactions below:
Let draggers drag. You are a very smart woman. I doubt he even said it to threaten you but just telling you what’s going on at work. But as a sharp lady, you read the situation and took action. Well done.
— Michael Taiwo (@MTforChange) January 4, 2024
You’re a sensible wife! These days, many ladies are materialistic, conceited, brazenly immoral, imprudent, mentally infantile, maliciously manipulative, abrasively argumentative, atrociously belligerent, obstreperous and recalcitrant. You handled the issue sagaciously.👍
— Hon. Patrick Obahiagbon (Parody) (@HonObahiagbon) January 4, 2024
Virtuous woman. Keep raising the bar. 😂
— Naija Homeschooling mom (@Madam_Goziem) January 4, 2024
This is the best thing to do as a good wife.
May Allah bless your home.
I really love and cherish women that stand on their feet to make sure they make their man happy.
There is no one on earth a married woman will try and work to make happy than her own husband.
I wonder what…
— Hussaini (@HassanHusseinY1) January 5, 2024
A wise woman build her home on the rock.
Thank God you’re wise enough not to give room✌️
— D_Herb Master 💪🍀🍀🍀 (@TheRoyalHerbs) January 4, 2024
I love you abeg 😂😂
Before they use food collect your husband
— Oyindamola (@houseofneeyo) January 4, 2024
Here’s a woman who knows and wants to safeguard her territory from daughters of Eve 🥺..
A woman who knows her place and duty as a wife !!
God bless you and yours ❤️
— PinkyBeddings (RUTH IS FAVOURED ❤️) (@pinky_ruthie) January 5, 2024
Good job… But your husband should learn to create boundaries. Fast food hasn’t finished. Cos na like this e de take start
— Nwa Mummy❤️- Akwaugo Odogwu 🇳🇬🇨🇦🇬🇧 (@Cdazlyn) January 5, 2024
I’ve always been too lazy to wake up and get his lunch ready. But the day he told me a colleague brought two spoons so he’ll eat with her, was the day I set my alarm for 4:50am. https://t.co/UmbVVPIONM
— MumZee✨🇳🇬 (@_Debbie_OA) January 4, 2024
God bless you ❤️.. don’t let bitter single people make u feel a type of way for caring the man u love..protect what is urs
— Elvincine (@ElvincineA) January 5, 2024
Where’s the tweet with my account number again gan sef. Please it’s okay, I’m scared😭🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/4wP1khkqZL
— MumZee✨🇳🇬 (@_Debbie_OA) January 6, 2024
