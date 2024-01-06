Three months mourning have been declared for the Ijaw monarch of Seimbiri Kingdom, Burutu Local Government Area, Delta State, HRM Pere Charles Ayemi-Botu, who has joined his ancestors.

The news was disclosed by the Traditional Council of Chiefs of Seimbiri Kingdom through the spokesman, Chief Alexander Ebisine, at Okpokunou, the traditional headquarters of the kingdom, during a meeting of the chiefs and other stakeholders.

To mourn the late monarch, popularly called the Lion of the Niger, the council has declared a three-month mourning period beginning Friday, January 5, 2023.

Chief Ebisine stated that there would be no social activities, such as marriages and burials, throughout the mourning period.

According to the spokesman, HRM Pere Charles Ayemi-Botu peacefully joined his ancestors on October 5, 2023, some three months ago. He was 75.

He mentioned that after the mourning period, an official date would be given for the funeral of the monarch.

He described the charismatic king as a great ruler who came, saw, and conquered, leaving behind a trail of unprecedented development in Seimbiri Kingdom during his 29-year reign on the throne.

“On behalf of the SEIMBIRI TRADITIONAL COUNCIL of Chiefs, I wish to officially announce the transition of our most revered Monarch, His Majesty, King (Dr) Charles Ayemi-Botu (JP) OFR, Paramount Ruler of Seimbiri Kingdom, to the great beyond to join his ancestors.

“His Majesty, King (Dr) Charles Ayemi-Botu JP, OFR passed away peacefully on October 5, 2023.

“Following the passage of our Monarch, a three-month period of mourning has been declared in the Seimbiri Kingdom.

“During this period, there will be no social activities such as marriages and burials, etc., throughout the period of mourning,” Chief Ebisine declared.

He further noted that all sons and daughters of Seimbiri Kingdom at home and in the diaspora are in a mourning mood and will remain so until the final burial ceremony is completed.

Chief Ebisine said a condolence register has been opened at the palace and at his residence in Warri, describing Pere Charles Ayemi-Botu as an outspoken, courageous, and dogged fighter which earned him the title “Lion of the Niger.”

The Chairman of the Seimbiri Traditional Council of Chiefs, Chief T.M.O. Douglas, has, however, urged for calm.

He said the kingdom had lost a king whose voice on issues of development in the Niger Delta could not be repressed.

With the kingdom in a mourning mood, he advised all to maintain the sanctity of the passage of the Seimbiri monarch.

HRM King (Dr) Charles Ayemi-Botu (JP) OFR, Paramount Ruler of Seimbiri Kingdom, was born on January 18, 1948, at Okpokunou in the then Western Ijaw.

He reigned for 29 years, having ascended the throne on April 4, 1995, when he was presented with the Staff of Office by the then Military Administrator of Delta State, Group Captain Ibrahim Kefas, after being crowned on April 2, 1994, in line with the customs and traditions of Seimbiri Kingdom.

He was the first Executive Chairman of the Traditional Rulers of Oil Minerals Producing Communities of Nigeria (TROMPCON) and Life Patron of the body.

HRM Pere Charles Ayemi-Botu is survived by his wife, Queen Mary Botu, children, grandchildren, sister, nephews, nieces, and several other relatives.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE