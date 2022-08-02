Recruitment scam: FIRS cautions Nigerians to beware of con artists

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), has cautioned the general public to be vigilant not to deal with scammers, who pose as recruitment agents for the Service and collect huge sums of money from unsuspecting victims with the promise to provide them employment.

The management of the FIRS who made this in a recent release stated that it is not conducting any recruitment at the moment and also does not conduct recruitment exercises through back door channels.

“Should the FIRS at any instance have need to expand its workforce and consequently seek to recruit competent hands to carry out the task of revenue mobilisation for the nation, the public can be rest assured that the Service would follow appropriate channels and processes in doing so; including advertisements on public channels of communication, followed by rigorous screening, interviews and examination exercises,” the FIRS stated.

Also, the FIRS also cautioned media practitioners not to allow their mediums to be used as platforms for publishing unauthorised fake application processes and recruitment portals that hoodwink the unsuspecting public.

“The Service would take all necessary legal action against any platform found to be engaged in such fraudulent advertisement,” said Johannes OluwatobiWojuola,Special Assistant to the Executive Chairman, FIRS(Media&Communication).

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Top 10 Business Ideas In Nigeria You Can Start With 100,000 Naira

In a country where economic deficit and unemployment have become the order of the day, conceptualizing a business idea in Nigeria and subsequently starting it can be likened to a goldmine which offers an opportunity for people to tap into a better livelihood.

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…