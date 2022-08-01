Give These Ombre Nails Styles a Try

Ombre nails were popular for a while but seem to be sticking around. They keep attracting new fans and now more often than not, come in a range of different styles.

Ombre nails are fun no matter the style. You can go for the more surprising, over-the-top versions (bright colors, coffin nails, etc.) or go more natural with a more subtle ombre manicure. Here are my top 10 Favorite Ombre nails designs. There are all sorts of Manis, from nail shape to color combo.

How to Get an Ombre Manicure:

It’s not easy enough to nail an ombre manicure. If someone has never done one with you before, make sure you talk to them and see examples of their previous work.

See how much an ombre nail manicure will cost beforehand. Different nail techs charge different prices, but you won’t know until you ask.

Pastel Rules

Yes, pastels may seem like a seasonal trend but this year they’re getting an update with ombré. Just select 5 of your favorite pastel tones and top with a fast-drying top coat for extra shine.

French Tip Ombre

French manicures are back thanks to our obsession with ’90s style. Achieve the ombré French manicure by dipping a sponge in your desired color and placing it against your tips or using a nail brush, as this video tutorial shows. This style is perfect for everyday wear or special occasions and looks great in green.

Green Ombre With Envy

You’ll be all over the summer with this green Mani. The color trend has been picking up pace since last year and you can take part in it by adding avocado green and emerald to your ombre nails. If you don’t have any writer’s blocks, first use a clean color combo to make sure the cuticles are filed down and removed for a salon-like look.

Orange Ombre

Around summertime, lighter colors are frequently seen. Why not slightly change things up with a darker shade though? Terracotta orange paired with tangerine looks amazing for an end-of-summer ombré nail design.





Moody Gradient

This color scheme is perfect for someone looking to go against the grain this summer. The mix of highs and lows gives you a dark-to-light transition with glossy black shades into slate gray and icy whites on the thumb.

The Nude

If you’re a little more conservative, try out a rose ombré manicure with only light colors. Choose from baby pink, café mocha, or taupe shades.

Popsicle Summer

When the weather starts warming up, it’s time to switch things up with a celery-inspired ombré manicure. You can use a blending brush to mix the colors evenly.

Shimmery Very Far

Ombre nails can be more than just glossy or matte. This summer, try out a metallic glitter finish to shake things up. You can get a different shade of glitter on each nail for ombré glitter or buy a blended polish if you’re feeling adventurous!

Pink Bliss

This bright and chic summer manicure is the perfect mix of pastels and pink. Pink looks great with any nail shape, but if you have long nails, it might be difficult to fuse a design on top too.

Glitter Ombre Nails

Glitter ombre nails are a popular nail polish trend that’s flashy and fun. You can get this look in different colors and with subtle or bold glitter, allowing you to choose your exact level of flashiness for your nails. Trade the stress of jeweled nail caps for a glittery effect by painting your nails with a small stroke of gold or silver near the tips.

Short Ombre Nails

This low-maintenance nail style is a chic pick for anyone – it’s easy to wear and also great for your work. It can either lead to an elegant/ timeless look or an edgy/ modern one depending on your mood. There are a ton of different ombre nail polish combinations for you to choose from, whatever shape your nails are.

Blue Ombre Nails

For your next manicure, you have a cool blue ombre design at your fingertips. It works in any season and looks great with either cooler tones or warmer tones. Maybe you’d like a gradient from dark to light or light to dark color? Maybe some glitter as well?