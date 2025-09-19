Recruitment: Customs announces pre-test date for superintendent cadre applicants

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has announced that a pre-test exercise for applicants in the Superintendent cadre will take place on Monday, 22nd September 2025 at 3:00 p.m.

According to the service in a statement released late Thursday, applicants in the Inspectorate and Assistant cadres will be contacted later for their own pre-test.

A dedicated pre-test link will be shared with candidates to complete their log-in procedures and take part in the exercise.

The service explained that the pre-test is meant to help applicants get familiar with the system ahead of the main Computer-Based Test (CBT).

Applicants are advised to note that upon signing in, they will undergo facial verification and read the instructions 30 minutes before the test begins. After the log-in process, candidates must click the start button to commence the pre-test.

The NCS urged all scheduled candidates to strictly follow the guidelines for the exercise.

The statement reads, “The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) wishes to notify all invited applicants of the Superintendent cadre that a Pre-Test exercise will be held on Monday, 22nd September 2025 at 3:00pm.

“Applicants of Inspectorate and Assistant cadres will be contacted subsequently for their Pre-Test exercise.

“In view of this, a dedicated Pre-Test Link will be forwarded to candidates to enable them complete their log-in procedures and participate in the exercise.

“The objective of the Pre-Test is to allow applicants familiarize themselves with the system ahead of the actual Computer-Based Test (CBT).

“Applicants are to take note of the following:

“Upon signing in, candidates will be required to complete facial verification and carefully read the instructions 30 minutes before the commencement of the Pre-Test.

After the 30 minutes allocated for log-in procedures, candidates must click on the START button to commence the Pre-Test.

“Candidates scheduled for the exercise are urged to comply strictly with the guidelines.”

