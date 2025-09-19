Spotify chronicles Afrobeats journey in new video

Spotify has launched a new video that chronicles the rich journey of Afrobeats, celebrating its evolution and impact from the 2000s to the 2020s.

Afrobeats has never stood still. It has shifted, stretched, and reinvented itself with every decade, borrowing, blending, and breaking rules to become one of the world’s most dynamic sounds. Its remarkable transformation has taken us from the smooth harmonies of the early 2000s to the swagger of the 2010s. Today, we see fearless experiments that mix street pop, Fuji, Amapiano, drill, and even prayer chants, signalling that Afrobeats is a living, breathing story of culture, sound, identity, and rhythm.

The short film traces Afrobeats’ rise from local dance floors to global arenas, celebrating the artists, movements, and every era and moment that shaped the sound along the way. This isn’t just a timeline, it’s a tribute to the creativity that has made Afrobeats a cultural export, a global force, and the heartbeat of a generation.

“The story of Afrobeats is one of constant innovation and incredible growth,” said Phiona Okumu, Spotify’s Head of Music, Sub-Saharan Africa. “We wanted to capture that journey in a way that truly honours its past while highlighting its place as a genre with limitless potential. This animated video is a testament to the artistes and fans who have made Afrobeats what it is today.”