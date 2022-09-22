Reasons you will remain broke as an adult

As an adult who is aiming at and dreaming of being better and being confident enough to use money there are a few reasons that could be fueling your being broke.

You have loads of things that you need money for, but you are broke. And you wonder why? You’ll know why if you read on.

1. You are too laid-back

You are likely to remain broke as an adult because you are not proactive. You desire that money falls on your laps, or someone just reaches out to you from nowhere to send you money that you did not work for.

You are not hungry, and you settle. You desire to be wealthy, but you are doing nothing. You are too comfortable in that position. You are not passionate. You have gotten too comfortable to step out and change the narrative. You can’t bear a bit of discomfort to change things. You don’t take on opportunities. You make more excuses than you’d like to make money. You are just there. No passion, no hunger, no anger (at your current state), no deep emotions; you are just comfortable.

2. You do not value your time

You don’t have regard for your time. You don’t even value your time. Time is an important factor in life and how you use it or put it to use will determine the trajectory of your life. As an adult, you may remain broke for a long time. You spend time watching movies on a smartphone or gadget that could earn you money. You play video games, sleep the whole time, and literally while away time.

3. You are all over the place

You are in so many fields at the same time. Not that you really understand what these things are really about. Don’t get this wrong, you can be in more than one venture and excel at it. But you are going into all of these things half-baked, so, you cannot bring your A-game to any of them. You are doing too many things and you cannot focus on them as you should. Sometimes, this plays out as you being busy doing so much without actually doing anything.

No one will pay for what you have to offer if it is not valuable.

4. You don’t have a skill

In this world that has now become a global village, you need a skill to thrive. A skill that you will hone that will get you money in return. You are sleeping on opportunities to learn because you are laid back and would rather be spoon-fed than take responsibility.

Choose a skill, learn and learn, and implement it as you learn. Allow yourself to be taught by people who are experts in the field that you have chosen.

5. You are not teachable





The reason you are broke is because you are not teachable. You act like you know it all and would not take to corrections. You will not allow people who have gone ahead of you to show you the way. Then you start making mistakes and taking the wrong steps which could cost you heavily. You need guidance as an adult whose desire is to do away with being broke forever.

6. Reckless spender

You are a reckless spender. Every money that comes to you is for enjoyment. No saving, no investment, no planning to set some aside with the aim of multiplying it.

Once money gets into your hands, you start having cravings, and the desire to purchase things that you never had in mind to buy start coming.

You spend it all on unrealistic cravings and frivolous activities. As an adult, you are likely to remain broke if you continually spend recklessly, always buying things that you don’t need and can do without. These are things that you’ll be better off without if you saved the money instead.

A reckless spender lacks discipline and self-control. You are likely to remain broke as an adult if you lack self-control and spend recklessly. You need discipline if you are truly sure that you need financial

7. You are not taking action, yet you are knowledgeable

You attend seminars, you have read books, you acquire so much knowledge yet you don’t take any action. You can be likened to a farmer who has the tools and necessary implements to work and make cultivation happen, but you just laze around while boasting that you have them. However, no one can see the difference because you are not putting them to use.

People will see results when you put your knowledge to use and they will pay for the value you have to offer.

