Police arrest, detain female Professor for allegedly brutalising woman police

Prof. Zainab Duke Abiola, a legal practitioner and human rights activist has been arrested and detained by the Nigerian Police for allegedly assaulting and brutalising a woman Police, Inspector Teju Moses.

The Police orderly was said to have been assaulted by Prof. Zainab who is a legal practitioner and human rights activist, together with her domestic staff over her refusal to carry out menial and domestic chores at the house of her principal.

Meanwhile, the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba on Thursday also condemned the assault on the female orderly by her principal, Prof. Zainab Abiola.

According to a statement released on Thursday by the Force Spokesperson, CSP Muyiwa Adejobi, the human rights activist perpetrated the act on Tuesday 20th September 2022 at her residence in Garki, Abuja, with the help of one Rebecca Enechido and a male suspect currently at large.

“The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba has strongly condemned the grievous assault of a female Police Officer, Inspector Teju Moses, by her principal who is a Legal practitioner and human rights activist, Prof. Zainab Duke Abiola and her domestic staff comprising the housemaid, one Rebecca Enechido and a male suspect currently at large.

“Zainab Duke, a Mbaise-born activist, grievously assaulted her orderly in the company of some accomplices on Tuesday 20th September 2022 at her residence in Garki, Abuja, due to the refusal of the orderly to breach professional ethics by carrying out menial and domestic chores at her house,” he said.

CSP Adejobi added that the suspects have been arrested, noting that the IGP has ordered prosecution as evidence available to the disposal shows culpability of the alleged human rights activist.





“The IGP has directed the express prosecution of the arrested suspects who are currently in Police custody, as the preliminary investigation shows overwhelming evidence of culpability on the part of the Professor and her domestic staff. The IGP has equally tasked the investigative team to ensure that the fleeing suspect is arrested and made to face the wrath of the law,” he added.

The Force Spokesperson while dissociating the IGP and other top Police hierarchies from the suspect, Prof. Zainab, as “erroneously peddled on social media”, frowned at such from the acclaimed human rights activist, assuring that all the suspects will face the wrath of the law.

“It is pertinent to clarify that the suspect, Prof. Zainab, who name-drops the IGP, his family members, and other officers in the top hierarchy of the Force has no acquaintance with the Police in any form as erroneously peddled on social media.

“The Inspector-General of Police who similarly ordered the withdrawal of all Police personnel attached to the Professor, expressed consternation at the fact that an individual who claims to be an advocate for Human Rights could stoop so low to violate the rights of another individual, a police officer tasked with ensuring her protection.”