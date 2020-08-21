On Fayose’s disrespectful words against elders

Yorubas, by extension Africans, are renowned for revering their elders, both indoor and in the public, in words and in actions. However, one wonders what is amiss when one views the conducts of former Governor Peter Ayodele Fayose, who at every available opportunity seems to throw decorum to the winds.

For the avoidance of doubt, in the last few weeks, I have read with extreme disbelief many of his impish public releases against two of our revered elders of Yoruba nation, most especially the statement released on his official twitter handle against the Atoona Odua (Pathfinder) of Yorubaland, High Chief Olabode Ibiyinka George.

Across party or ethnic affiliations, it is now general knowledge that Fayose’s penchant for disrespecting elders and reputable leaders of note has turned into an issue of concern. And those that need pity are our so-called Lagosians who condemn Tinubu with utmost hatred because he’s allegedly an atounrinwa (not an indigene) kneeling on our necks in Lagos, but now trying to worship this disrespectful Ekiti man, as their leader. I simply cannot fathom what to ascribe this to?

Though the Ekitis are known to be cultured, Fayose appears uncultured. No doubt, some people simply lack moral values.

‘Dare Adeleke,

Ibadan.

