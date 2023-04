Popular Nigerian comedian, Real Warri Pikin, and her husband, Ikechukwu, are celebrating 10 years of being married.

Taking to her official Instagram page, Warri Pikin posted a throwback photo from their wedding day, while announcing date for renewal and another wedding party.

“Officially 10years Today! FOREVER to go ❤️ HWA to Us, Dear God, THANK YOU!

“Vow Renewal and Dream wedding Party Loading, June 10th,” she captioned.