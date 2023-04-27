Calamity has befallen the people of Bar Kudu in Bogoro LGA of Bauchi state as two women were killed while 3 others were injured and are presently receiving treatment at the hospital.

The disclosure was made by the member of the Bauchi State House of Assembly representing Bogoro Constituency, Hon. Musa Wakili Nakwada while presenting a piece of information under matters of urgent public importance during plenary on Thursday.

Musa Wakili Nakwada informed the House of the calamity in his Constituency saying that five women miners were involved in a mining site accident after the mining pit collapsed on them at Bar Kudu village.

According to the Member, two of the women have been confirmed dead while others survived with different types of injuries and fractures.

He added that funeral arrangements for the deceased persons have been concluded while the injured persons receive medical treatments at the hospital.

Musa Nakwada then urged the Assembly to sympathize and pray for the comfort of the departed souls and the healing of the wounded.

While responding, the Speaker sent sympathies of the House to the people of Bogoro Constituency and called on Bogoro Local Government Council to urgently come in to help the victims in whatever form it can in order to ameliorate the suffering they are going through.

Majority Leader of the House, Hon. Tijjani Muhammad Aliyu representing Azare/Madangala Constituency requested the House to allow a Bill for Bauchi State Child Protection Law 2023 to undergo first reading and he was seconded by the Deputy Majority Leader, Hon. Baballe Abubakar Dambam representing Dambam/Dagauda/Jalam Constituency.

Upon approval by the Members, the Speaker directed the Acting Clerk of the House, Abubakar Muhammad to carry out the first reading.

The House asked the Executive Arm to provide debate papers for the Bill so that it would be debated and subjected to second reading.

