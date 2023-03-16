A former Presidential candidate and chieftain of the APC Mr Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim has urged Kwara voters to re-elect Governor Abdurahman Abdulrazaq as a milestone to highlight the fact that the decision of the people of Kwara in 2019 to abandon the old political order which symbolises slavery and underdevelopment was not a fluke.

He said this while addressing a mammoth crowd of supporters, after a meeting with Political leaders and stakeholders in Agbamu, Irepodun Local Government Area of the state ahead of Saturday gubernatorial election.

The meeting was attended by the state chairman, Prince Sunday Fagbemi; Party Chairman Irepodun LGA and Honourable Azeez; Former Speaker, Irepodun LGA, Honourable Kashimawo Jimoh Akande.

Others at the meeting are Council Secretary Irepodun LGA, Mr Sunday Abolaji; Vice Chairman TIC Irepodun LGA; Mrs Shade Mujidat and former Vice Chairman Irepodun LGA, Mrs Elizabeth Ajiboye among others.

According to Olawepo-Hashim: “We have seen the gains of freedom in better infrastructure, improved youth participation, women empowerment improved social services peace and security in Kwara in the last four years.

“There cannot be turning back as a River cannot flow backwards” he said.

He added that “I know here are gathered, voters who have always supported me and I am eternally grateful. Please come out and vote on Saturday the way you have always voted for me in record numbers. With your support, I want the vote to exceed the vote cast here three weeks ago by the Grace of God. I plead with you for the vote to be double the last vote”.