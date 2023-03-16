Ishola Michael, Gombe

Gombe State Police Command has arrested three suspects for the alleged rape of three under-aged girls and indecent behaviours toward four other girls at different locations.

Those arrested for the alleged rape are Sani Adamu, 50 years of Kagarawal quarters; Adamu Muhammed, 40 years of Malam Inna quarters and

Bakura Muhammed 30 years of Malam Inna quarters all in Gombe metropolis.

According to a press release by the Command PPRO, ASP Mahid Mu’azu Abubakar contained that on 7/3/2023 at about 11:00hrs a formal complaint was lodged at Gombe Divisional Police Headquarters by one Aliyu Adamu of Malam Inna quarters and Alhaji Abba attached to National Human Right Commission Gombe that on 6/03/2023 at about 2 pm and between January and March, 2023, at a different time and location, the above-named suspects lured three of his daughters of the Kagarawal quarters, Gombe and had carnal knowledge of them without consent.

The PPRO stated that both the victims and the suspects were taken to the Police Clinic for medical examinations after which suspects confessed to the crime and the case will soon be charged to court for prosecution.

Similarly, On 7/3/2023 at about 11:00hrs, the said complainant, Adamu Ali reported that sometime between January to March 2023, one Abubakar Muhammed 38 years of Malam-Inna quarters, Gombe used his thumb fingers of both his hands and legs and inserted it into the private part of his four biological daughters aged 8 years, 9 years, 12 years and 14 years old at Duba Danul huda islamiyya school Malam Inna qtrs Gombe.

The suspect happens to be their Islamic teacher in the school. Both the victims and suspect were taken to the Police clinic for medical examination and the suspect confessed to the crime and will be charged to court for prosecution.

Also, for criminal conspiracy and armed robbery, Abdullahi Muhammed, 25 years and Adamu Ali, 22 years, all of Bolari quarters, Gombe.

On 10/03/2023 at about 11:00hrs, men of Operation Hattara received a distress call that the above-named suspects were at Bogo quarters robbing people of their properties.

One of the victims was on her way to pick up her kids from school when the two suspects came from behind using cutlasses and attacked her from behind and collected the phone.

The team successfully rescued one Fatima Muhammed of Bogo quarters and recovered her Nokia handset, the suspects were arrested and confessed to the crime, exhibits recovered included; One Gionee smartphone, One Nokia keypad and two cutlasses. The case will soon be charged to court for prosecution.





The Command once again called on parents or guardians to keep closer watch over their children and monitor their activities in schools, on errand or playing with their peers at public places especially girl child and ensure that measures for increasing the risk of opportunities for such heinous crimes against the young persons/childrens.

The PPRO expressed the readiness and commitment of the Command to further stem the tide of crimes and other nefarious activities in Gombe State under the watch of CP. Oqua Etim.

Mahid Abubakar stated that the Command can be reached through the Police emergency number 08150567771/ 09165472923 or via our NPF rescue me Application for prompt action.