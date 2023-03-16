Grace Egbo – Abakaliki

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Julius Oji, has asked Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi to cease from making inciting statements about the people of Edda clan in the Afikpo South Local Government Area of the state.

According to Oji, who is one of the Conveners of Edda Identity, a socio-cultural group in the area, Umahi’s recent utterances were capable of provoking intra-communal war among the people , saying the clan feel threatened.

Governor Umahi, had on Wednesday, among other things, said the people of Edda ‘didn’t do well’ in the February 25, 2023 Presidential and National Assembly Elections and challenged them to do ‘whatever’ they could to ensure his ruling-All Progressives Congress wins the forthcoming governorship polls, on March 18.

But the PDP stalwart in a statement, on Thursday, said the governor had no right to force residents of the area to vote against their will, on March 18, saying Umahi wasted the years he governed the state.

The statement read, “The recent killings in Ekoli Edda community was on 26th December, 2022.

“We have had enough of these unwanted killings, intimidation, bloodshed and we can’t keep quiet any longer. Allow Edda people to choose who they have confidence in to govern and represent them.

“Edda people are known warriors and cannot be cajoled or subjected to any form of intimidation or oppression to influence their choice or change their mandate in the coming election, on Saturday.

“Edda people and I have listened to your video outburst and threats to my person and life. I’m using this medium to draw the attention of the Inspector-General of Police, the Commissioner of Police, the State Security Services and other security agencies to the threats outburst and inciting statements of Governor David Umahi, about Edda people.”