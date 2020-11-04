US Election: Another Nigerian, Esther Agbaje wins legislative seat

Ms Esther Agbaje, a Nigerian has been elected into the Minnesota House of Representatives in Tuesday’s US general elections, beating her closest rival by a landslide, polling 17,396 votes or 74.7 per cent of the total ballots cast.

She will represent District 59B in the 134-member House on the platform of the Democratic-Farmer–Labor Party (DFL), an affiliate of U.S. Democratic Party.

Esther, 35, beat Alan Shilepsky of the Republican Party, who secured 4,128 votes, representing 17.7 per cent of the total.

Elections to the lower chamber of the state legislature hold every two years, and there are no term limits for the lawmakers.

The winner is the daughter of Nigerian immigrants. She was born in St. Paul, the capital of Minnesota.

Her father, Rev. John, an Episcopal Church priest, met her mother, Bunmi, a librarian, at the University of Minnesota where they were studying.

Agbaje graduated from George Washington University, Washington, D.C, with a degree in political science.

Esther holds a Masters in Public Administration from the University of Pennsylvania, and also a law degree from Harvard University.

She currently works as an attorney in Minneapolis with focus on general civil litigation and medical malpractice.

She once served at the U.S. Department of State as a Foreign Affairs Officer, charged with managing rule of law projects in the Middle East.

Her priorities as a lawmaker include affordable housing, environmental justice, police reform, public safety and racial equality.

