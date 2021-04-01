Ranching: Alawe calls for calm among Ekiti monarchs

The Alawe of Ilawe-Ekiti and Chairman of Ekiti State Council of Traditional Rulers, Oba Ajibade Alabi has called for calm and patience among monarchs and communities in the state over the government’s proposed creation of ranching for herdsmen.

He urged communities to debunk insinuation in some quarters that the state government was planning to give lands to herdsmen.

Oba Alabi was reacting to a letter written by 81 majority Obas to Governor Fayemi cautioning him to jettisoned the proposed plan of ceding lands to herdsmen for ranching.

In a statement in Ado-Ekiti on Thursday by his Media Adviser, Chief Ajibade Olubunmi said Governor Kayode Fayemi has no plans to cede land to any group of people for ranching.

He added adding that there was no need for alarm or tension on ranching as the Governor has made it abundantly clear that no part of our land would be ceded.

According to the first class Monarch, the Council of Traditional Rulers at its next statutory meeting in April 2021 would be properly briefed by the top Government officials on the state’s policy on animal husbandry.

He, therefore, appealed to all traditional rulers and various communities in the state to remain calm, exercise patience and restrained themselves, saying “there was no cause for alarm.”

