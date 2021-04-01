High compliance in UCH as resident doctors commence strike

There was high compliance in the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, as the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) began an indefinite strike on Thursday.

A visit to the hospital on Thursday showed that several doctors and medical officers were not at their duty posts as usual.

The association’s national body had declared an indefinite strike over the failure of the Federal Government to accede to the demands of resident doctors in the past one year.

However, while the strike by the doctors lasts, consultants of UCH are to hold forth.

President, Association of Resident Doctors, UCH chapter, Dr Temitope Hussain, maintained that the association had embarked on a total and indefinite strike to press home its demands.

Speaking, Hussain said, “We commenced the strike April 1, 2021, and it is a total indefinite strike. We hope that government will accede to our demands so that we can call the strike off. First of all, our number one demand is that our members should be paid. For UCH, about 373 of our members have not been paid. Our house officers have not been paid for three months, and that is why we started this strike.

“Other cadre of doctors, resident doctors and medical officers, about 233 of them, have not also been paid their January, February and March salaries. So, those are parts of our demands.

“Of course, we have also requested for increase in our hazard allowances, which is currently N5,000. The government has acceded to it that they’re going to increase it to 50 per cent of our salaries, but that has not been implemented. The agreement has been made for close to a year now.

“We also know about COVID-19 pandemic that is ongoing. The government has said that they would give us a COVID-19 allowance, which they have done for only three months. The saddest one is that some of our members have passed on because of the COVID-19 infection. Then, no life insurance has been paid for our deceased colleagues.

“For some of these demands, we have been on them since March 2020. And for this particular strike, an ultimatum was given to the government in January. So, this is the third month and those demands have not been met to prevent us from embarking on this strike. So, since that year, we have made several contacts with political office holders, particularly the House of Representatives. The Chairman of the House Committee on Health, Dr Sunmonu, has been very helpful in trying to get the Federal Government to accede to our demands. But we have not been successful as we speak.”

“Our demands are very simple, and they are understandable because of the nature of the work we do. It is not fair when a doctor who needs to see patients have not been paid for three months. The worse thing is that we all know about the ongoing brain drain, we have new fresh doctors, coming in that have just had their first employment, not being paid, for the first three months of them getting employed as doctors. The next option for them will be to leave the country. That might be an option on the table for them. It is a very feasible option because they would feel depressed about how the nation has treated them as young doctors.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Nigeria Recorded 1,114 COVID-19 Infections Last Week, Lowest In Four Months

In the past two weeks, Nigeria recorded 3,414 new COVID-19 infections, which is the lowest the country has recorded since the beginning of the second wave of the pandemic in December.

In the penultimate week, (March 7 – 13), there were 2,300 cases, a reduction when compared to the 2,817 recorded in the previous week’s (February 28 – March 6)…High compliance in UCH as resident doctors commence strike

High compliance in UCH as resident doctors commence strike