Rain-seeking prayer held throughout Saudi Arabia

THE istisqa (rain-seeking) prayer was held on Thursday throughout the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in pursuance of the Sunnah of Prophet Muhammad.

At the Grand Holy Mosque in Makkah, the prayer was led by Imam Sheikh Dr Abdullah Awad Al-Juhani in the presence of Prince Khalid Al-Faisal, Advisor to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and Governor of Makkah Region.

At the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, the prayer was led by Imam Sheikh Abdulbari Al-Thubaity in the presence of Prince Saud bin Khalid Al-Faisal, deputy governor of Madinah Region.

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, had, on Monday, urged the people throughout the kingdom to perform the prayer on Thursday.

The Royal Court had said in a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency that the performance of istisqa prayer is a good imitation of the deeds of Prophet Muhammad.

“King Salman called on all to pray to Allah for repentance, forgiveness and mercy,” the statement added.

