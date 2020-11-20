New Zealand introduces hijab as part of police uniform

NEW Zealand’s national police service has included hijab in the country’s official uniform for the first time, in order to be more inclusive and encourage Muslim women to join the force.

Constable Zeena Ali, a new recruit who said she was inspired to join the force after the Christchurch mosque attacks, will become the first officer to wear the hijab. She was the first to request the addition and was invited to take part in the process of development, according to local media reports.

The specially designed uniform aims to create an “inclusive” service reflecting the country’s “diverse community,” a spokesperson told BBC News.

New recruits in the New Zealand police come from highly diverse backgrounds, with 50 per cent women and almost half hailing from a non-European New Zealander ethnic identity, according to a recent report by the activist movement, Global Citizen.

“We need people with a range of skills, backgrounds and experience levels. Diversity is essential so that we can effectively serve the needs of New Zealand’s communities now and in the future,” New Zealand police said in a statement.

The force said it began developing the special uniform in late 2018 in response to a request from staff who visited secondary schools.

Ms Ali praised the efforts of the New Zealand police in encouraging women from all backgrounds to join up.

She told the New Zealand Herald: “Having a police-branded hijab means women who may not have previously considered policing can do so now. It’s great how the police incorporated my religion and culture.”

During her training, the Royal New Zealand Police College organised halal meals and made a prayer room available.

“When I had to go swimming, I was able to wear long sleeves – a full swim suit,” Ms Ali added.

Ms Ali, who was born in Fiji and moved to New Zealand as a child, told the newspaper she decided to join the police after the Christchurch attack.

“I realised more Muslim women were needed in the police, to go and support people. It feels great to be able to go out and show the New Zealand Police hijab as part of my uniform,” she said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

ICYMI: CBN Lists Business Activities Eligible For N75bn Youth Investment Fund

THE Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has revealed main business activities and sectors in the Nigerian economy that are eligible to access its N75 billion Youth Investment Fund…New Zealand introduces hijab New Zealand introduces hijab

#EndSARS: Fr Mbaka Asks Buhari, Past Leaders To Apologise To Nigerians

Controversial Catholic priest and Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Nigeria, (AMEN), Rev Fr Ejike Mbaka, has taken a swipe at President Muhammadu Buhari and past leaders of the country demanding that the President should apologize to the country, especially the youth, on behalf of himself and his predecessors, for causing Nigerians so much pain…New Zealand introduces hijab New Zealand introduces hijab

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE