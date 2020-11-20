Da’wah Council expresses concern over happenings in France

AN Islamic propagation body, Da’wah Coordination Council of Nigeria (DCCN), has called on Muslim youths to remain law abiding and avoid anything that could derail the peace and unity of Nigeria.

The national president of DCCN, Malam Muhammad Lawal Maidoki, made the call at a press conference in Sokoto, Sokoto State, where he expressed the council’s concern about the happenings in France as regards actions targeted at tarnishing the image of Islam.

He said that the attack on Islam in France had been a continuous process but this time the focus was on the personality of Prophet Muhammad.

“Indeed, this attack, which was started by a French magazine, Charley Hebdo, is not only to trigger unnecessary fresh bloodshed in France but is targeted at the whole world.

“As Muslims, we are not only most sensitive about the sanctity of human lives, but we are also taught to respect other people’s dignities.

“This is in addition to the fact that Islam is a religion of peace, brotherhood and global harmony,” he said.

