Quelling the spread of monkeypox

Opinions
By Kayode. S. Ojewale
Quelling the spread, Our children, On need to realign Lagos PDP, A vision of blood, compensation of Osun #EndSARS victims, FUTA: Enter Oladiji, Abiodun, APC primary Abiodun, APC primary Fayemi Hurdles before APC, Philosophy Retrieving the Philosophy A constitutionality for national, asset Osun Food Support Scheme, Confronting the menace, Between the Federal Government President Buhari, Of law Tinubu: Toasts Genetically modified foods, Nigerians and those slaps of suffering, Break the bias with digital inclusion for women, A doctor’s treatment for the oil curse, Tobacco harm reduction Takeaways from Oyetola’s tour, A man of destiny, An elixir for tackling, Danger of ignoring, Memo to Nigeria’s next president, Small businesses, Of religion Oyewumi Ajagungbade III, Welcome Nigeria, The Electoral Bill Sexual harassment Humanitarian crisis and emergency response, Buhari Where is Nigeria headed?, As Buhari visits Ogun..., Is Nembe oil spill Road construction for economic prosperity, Adenuga Oduneye Hushpuppi Nigerianus, Southern presidency: APC Orbih: A rearguard On Ogun citizen assemblies, ICT deserves pride of place in Nigeria’s economic space, Population immunity The culture of disregard, Of Sokoto APC and Wamakko’s leadership, A country of gunmen, Rape and child abuse: A focus on young girls, Still on COVID-19, Government College Ibadan: Charting a future to glory, Cryptocurrency and cyber theft, The man-made apocalypse hovering over us, The return of ‘professor, Where is the promised change?, One week, ex-Boko Haram Mustapha Securing our future, Cardinal Odunmbaku, Dealing with ‘repentant’ terrorists, The hurried return Another view of restructuring Buhari’s medical trips, Nigeria in distress, History and TB Joshua, Importance of emotional, The Nigeria conundrum, Rape Why Nigeria needs, State of insecurity, Sound Sultan exits motherland, Cosby Nigerian separatists and agitations, Buhari’s morbid disdain for Ndigbo, The mistake of 1914, On the rights of children, The tasks before the police in Lagos, Women and their politically, Paradox of leadership, Need for strong enforcement, Nigeria’s mayhem: The gunning life, The Lagos-Ogun collaboration in context, Buhari The change Nigerians, Raising exemplary children, wisely Attack on police, Shattering the glass ceiling, Sugar sector and Nigeria, The attempted crucifixion, Kalu’s significant response, present danger to Nigeria, Gift of life, NHRC and the struggle female Entertainment idol, We need a conference, Building a high-performing, The rape of women nation, Disease religion and love, democratic ethos in Chad

MONKEYPOX is an infectious viral zoonotic (transmitted to humans from animals) disease that is caused by infection with monkey pox virus. The virus is transmitted to humans from infected animals, most commonly rodents. There is also the possibility of human-to-human transmission of the disease when a person comes into contact with another person who is infected with the virus. One can also contract monkeypox if they come in contact with materials contaminated with the virus that causes this disease. The symptoms of monkeypox are similar to that of smallpox infection. They include fever, skin rash (which looks like blisters), headache, backache, swollen lymph nodes (glands), chills and unusual tiredness among others. These symptoms may last two to three weeks as the period of manifestation. This means that the incubation period (infection to manifestation of symptoms) is about 14 to 21 days – that is how long it takes for someone to know if they have monkeypox. Few days ago, the Federal Government of Nigeria banned the sales and consumption of bush meats in order to prevent the spread of Monkeypox pathogen. The announcement of the ban was made through the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development following the official confirmation of Monkeypox in Nigeria by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on 29th May, 2022. One person had been confirmed dead with 21 others infected with the virus as at the date mentioned above.

The Minister of Agriculture, Dr. Abubakar Mohammed, issued a statement urging hunters and dealers of bush meats to stop the business. In the words of the Agriculture Minister, “Hunters and dealers of ‘bushmeat’ must desist from the practice to prevent any possibility of ‘spillover’ of the pathogen in Nigeria. Transport of wild animals and their products within and across borders should be suspended/restricted. Silos, stores and other agricultural storage facilities must institute active rodent control measures to prevent contacts and possible contamination of Monkeypox virus with foodstuff.” Dr. Abubakar ordered the operators of zoos, parks, conservation and recreational centres who keep non-human primates in their domains to ensure strict compliance with biosecurity protocols in order to prevent human contacts. He then advised fellow compatriots to report any pox-like lesions seen on humans or animals to the nearest human or veterinary clinics.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), in a post on its website revealed recently that sexual intercourse is also a mode of transmission of the monkeypox disease. The post by NCDC, which highlighted some symptoms of the illness, read in parts, “…After about one to three days of fever, the rash erupts, beginning on the face and then spreading to the body with the face and palms/soles being mostly affected. They can also occur in and around the genitals which is why contact during sex is one mode of transmission.” It must be noted that, when monkeypox virus infects persons with any underlying ailments or suffering from some diseases, it becomes deadlier in such patients as their immune systems would not be able to handle such infections.

According to NCDC, “Measures that can be taken to prevent infection with monkeypox virus include: avoiding contact with animals that could harbour the virus, both sick or dead animals in areas where monkeypox cases have occurred; avoiding contact with any material that has been in contact with a sick animal; thoroughly cooking any animal that might have come into contact with an infected animal; handling them with standard precautions and observing monkeypox symptoms for 30 days and washing with soap and water after contact with infected animals.” Everyone has their role to play by personally and regularly adhering to good hygiene practices such as regular hand-washing as one of the preventive measures. Others include avoiding contact with animals and persons suspected to be infected with monkeypox. Wearing a mask, our new normal since Covid-19 outbreak, is another good preventive measure to stay safe from monkeypox infection. These preventive measures are imperative in combatting this pox disease because the monkeypox virus gets into the body through the mucus membranes (nose, mouth and eyes), respiratory tracts and damaged skin.

It is expected that governments at all levels step up their surveillance to prevent an outbreak as there is great chance of easy spread in rural areas if the dwellers are not well enlightened on what the disease is about and hence, they will remain uninformed or ill-informed on safety measures to take. The awareness campaign should not be limited to platforms where only the educated class can access; rather it should be taken to primary health centres, markets and farms where the less educated and less privileged may be located. Intensifying public awareness at the grass-roots would provide good knowledge on disease mitigation, control and prevention and this in turn saves lives.   Sadly, since there is no proven safe treatment for monkeypox at the moment, it means there is also no cure, so the onus to keep safe lies individually on each of us. For prevention of outbreak of monkeypox, the smallpox vaccine and antivirals can be used. It is also important that Nigerians go for medical tests when they feel symptoms of malaria because monkeypox shares same symptoms too.

In order to forestall a global health crisis, as Covid-19 did, the warning signs and omens of monkeypox outbreak must not go unheeded as it becomes obligatory for everyone to be on red alert!


  • Ojewale, of the Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of LASTMA, writes in via kayodeojewale@gmail.com.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Quelling the spread  Quelling the spread

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Quelling the spread  Quelling the spread

USA based company is currently accepting Nigerian partners, the goal is simple, to show you how to earn US Dollars from the comfort of your home. You will be guided on how to earn as much as $3000 to $5000 monthly (₦1.8 million to ₦3 million). Step by step assistance provided. Click here to start.

You might also like
Opinions

In Nigeria, there’s danger everywhere

Opinions

Quelling the spread of monkeypox

Opinions

Ọ̀wọ̀: Soaring Insecurity and the Conspiracy of State Silence

Opinions

2023: Abiodun’s long walk to victory

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More