Brockville Investments secures partnership with chartered economists institute

Brockville Investments, a Lagos based Pan-African Asset Development and Management Firm has secured a partnership with the Institute of Certified Chartered Economists (ICCE), a global economics professional qualification body headquartered in the USA.

Brockville has industry experts and advisors with deep knowledge and experience covering oil and gas, renewable energy, power, mining, agriculture, and financial services.

The ICCE is a professional body for economists with a shared common vision of raising economics professionals through the Chartered Economist program.

The Institute is dedicated to equipping economics professionals with the needed skill sets, expertise and qualification that helps them to rise to the top of their chosen career paths, and thus, shape the future of the industries.

In the said agreement, Brockville Investment will become ICCE’s strategic partner in Nigeria providing the Chartered Economist designation across the country. Brockville will equally be responsible for providing tuition for learners in Nigeria who enrols into the ICCE’s Chartered Economist program.

Commenting on the partnership with ICCE, and how Brockville Investments is poised to deliver on the terms of the agreement, the CEO of Brockville Investment, Olawunmi Olatunji said, “At Brockville, this goes to the heart of what we have been doing over the years. We have been at the forefront of championing knowledge acquisition and capacity building with our clients and stakeholders.”





“We are equally happy to receive this partnership to promote the ICCE’s Chartered Economist program in Nigeria.”

According to Gaurissh Lagu, ICCE’s Global Head of Partnerships, “We’re happy to be extending and expanding our program offerings into multiple countries. Clearly, Nigeria is a huge market and has the potential to produce some of the world’s leading minds when it comes to economics.

“We do not only focus on membership growth when it comes to country-specific operations.” We believe that we will have a key role to play in shaping the conversations that drive the economic growth and transformation of the Nigerian economy.

“In Brockville, we believe our learners will receive professional tuition to help them prepare for their ICCE exams.”

Through Brockville, all potential learners from Nigeria will receive various discounts and scholarship opportunities to pursue the Chartered Economist programme of ICCE.