Queen Elizabeth II congratulates Nigeria on 60th Independence Anniversary

President Muhammadu Buhari has received a message of felicitation from Her Majesty, The Queen of England, on the occasion of Nigeria’s 60th Independence Anniversary, October 1, 2020.

A statement issued by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media and Publicity) in Abuja on Wednesday said the message, conveyed by the British High Commission in Nigeria, read: “It gives me great pleasure to offer my warmest congratulations on the 60th anniversary of Nigeria’s Independence, together with my best wishes for your country’s continued happiness and prosperity.

ALSO READ: Thankyou launches initiative to help 736 million people out of extreme poverty

“The United Kingdom and Nigeria benefit from strong and enduring ties as Commonwealth partners through shared history and most importantly, our people. These are bonds that I hope and believe will flourish long into the future.”

Nigeria got her independence from Great Britain on October 1, 1960.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Dr George Moghalu, Managing Director of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), has urged boat operators in the country to adhere strictly to safety guidelines or risk sanctions.

This is contained in a press statement by Jibril Dardau, Acting General Manager (Corporate Affairs) on Friday in Lokoja.

Dardau quoted Moghalu as saying that non-adherence to the guidelines would attract sanctions. Nigeria

The Heads of maritime agencies have looked at the possibility of utilizing the Onitsha river ports and other dry ports scattered across the country towards decongesting the Lagos ports and also easing the pressure on the roads.

In a statement made available to Tribune Online over the weekend by the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) Spokesman, Mr Jibril Darda’u, the third Heads of maritime agencies meeting which held in Lokoja, Kogi State, agreed that it was imperative that the nation’s waterways are used maximally towards cargo evacuation from the ports in Lagos.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE