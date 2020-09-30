PHOTOS: Okpella youths protest

By Suyi Ayodele
Okpella youths protest

Aggrieved residents, mostly youths, of Okpella, Edo State, on the Okpella-Okene-Abuja Expressway on Wednesday, protested over the alleged shutdown of Gulf Treasures Petrol depot in Lagos by members of Petroleum Randers Drivers (PTD).

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

