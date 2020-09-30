Thankyou launches initiative to help 736 million people out of extreme poverty

Australia-based social enterprise Thankyou has announced an invitation to P&G and Unilever – two of the world’s largest and most influential consumer goods companies – to make and distribute Thankyou products globally to help end extreme poverty.

To convince these companies to take this bold move, Thankyou is asking people around the world to get involved and show the collective power of the many who believe in this change, through its campaign aptly named “No Small Plan.” Thankyou offers consumer products – personal care and baby product ranges – for the sole purpose of funding life-changing projects.

Thankyou was created to close the gap between the 736 million people living in extreme poverty around the world and the $63 trillion spent on consumer products each year.

After all the costs in running a business to get great consumer products to people are taken care of, every last cent that Thankyou makes goes toward ending extreme poverty. With this model, Thankyou seeks to flip consumerism for good.

“With $63 trillion spent on consumer goods each year while 736 million people are stuck in extreme poverty, we believe that business, as usual, is broken,” Daniel Flynn said, who founded Thankyou in 2008 along with Justine Flynn and Jarryd Burns.

“But we also believe that we, together with people and a partnership with one of the two biggest companies in the world can change this by funnelling the dollars spent on consumer goods into helping end extreme poverty.”

Currently, Thankyou only sells its products in two of the world’s smallest countries – Australia and New Zealand – but with COVID-19 increasing both global poverty numbers and demand for personal care products such as hand sanitizer, the company feels that now is the time to expand, and quickly.

If either P&G or Unilever chooses to accept Thankyou’s invitation, together they could change the course of history and route millions of consumer dollars to ending extreme poverty.

Thankyou has set virtual meetings with both P&G and Unilever to take place at the end of the campaign. On November 5, Thankyou will announce which company is “in” on one of the largest digital billboards in the world, in New York City’s Times Square.

Thankyou’s launch campaign is titled “No Small Plan” because changing the course of history by redirecting millions of consumer dollars to go toward ending extreme poverty in this lifetime is, indeed, no small plan.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE