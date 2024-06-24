National Association of Seadogs otherwise known as Pyrates Confraternity, Abeokuta Chapter has expressed its displeasure over the manner through which waste disposals are carried out by unscrupulous indigenes within the state metropolis, which could lead to pandemics.

Pyrates made the expression during a courtesy visit to the Ogun State Commissioner for Environment, Mr Oladimeji Oresanya.

The group noted that the visit was part of its usual concern and humanitarian gestures towards building a better Nigeria.

It maintained that society has been plagued with numerous diseases which have culminated in the growing loss of lives due to the non-challant attitude of the people towards living a good and healthy lifestyle, who is now the receiver of the unfortunate eventualities, which is what is playing out these days with the recent Cholera outbreak.

Identifying what could be a serious menace and threat to human existence, and in a bid to promote a healthy environment, Ash Montana Deck in collaboration with Grundziro Deck and Batavia Subsea Deck of the Association has donated Environmental Supportive Items to Ogun State Government towards enhancing good and cleaning environment.

Among the items donated to complement the efforts of the state government in the campaign for a healthy environment are customised reflective cleaning uniforms, 2 waste bins (1-litre capacity each), and 4 ‘No Refuse Dump Boards’.

Ash Montana Deck said the donation which was part of its social responsibility role and a supportive move to the state government.

The presentation of the items was held at the Ogun State Waste Management Authority (OGWAMA) Secretariat, IBB Boulevard, Abeokuta where the Ogun State Commissioner for Environment, Mr Oladimeji Oresanya was present to receive them.

In his appreciation speech, the commissioner expressed his profound gratitude to the Deck and affirmed that the logo of Deck Association glued on the reflective sweepers uniform would be protected by all means as he promised he would personally guide it jealously.

He also attested to the fact that the move is an awakening gesture and a challenge to the state Government to do more in the area of environmental cleanliness across the state.

He assured the Deck that the state government shall continue to recognise and appreciate the Confraternity for its unending support and love for humanity and charged other well-meaning organisations to emulate the good gesture.

Speaking, the Capoon of the Abeokuta Chapter of the Association, Mr. Olubiyi Olalekan Adegbenga, confirmed that the Association shall continue to contribute its quota to humanity.

He pledged that the association will continue to play a vital role in ensuring the complete well-being of the human race, and also, continue to carry the banner of the importance of keeping a healthy environment, which he said will underscore the association’s commitment towards service to humanity.

