The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Oyo State Council has issued an appeal to the 17 members of the newly inaugurated National Assembly from the state.

They urged the lawmakers to set aside their political differences and work together harmoniously to ensure effective representation and the enactment of beneficial laws for their constituents.

In a congratulatory message signed by Comrade Ademola Babalola and Sola Oladapo, Chairman and Secretary of the NUJ respectively, it was emphasized that the elected officials should consider their positions as a call to duty in order to bring about improved lives and quality service delivery for the people of Oyo State.

Recognizing the need for increased federal government presence in Oyo State, the NUJ called upon lawmakers to collaborate with their counterparts from other regions. This collaboration is essential to ensure the passage of bills that will facilitate more significant development in the state.

The statement read, “On behalf of members of the Nigerian Union of Journalists, Oyo State Council, we congratulate you on your inauguration as members of the 10th National Assembly.

“To whom much is given, much is expected. Members of your constituencies are looking to you to deliver on your electoral promises by sponsoring bills that will benefit them.

“The era of politicking is over. It is time to set aside political differences and work towards the common goals of the pacesetter state.

“It is expected that you will utilize your wealth of experience to further reposition Oyo State in all sectors.

“You cannot accomplish this alone. You must engage in lobbying with lawmakers from other regions to ensure the speedy passage of your bills.

“We have confidence in your ability to effect positive change, as evidenced by the mandate given to you.

“Oyo State will experience further growth through your active contributions and sponsorship of developmental bills on the floors of the red and green chambers of the National Assembly.





“As journalists, we will fulfil our responsibility by closely monitoring your activities in the coming four years, providing the electorate with valuable information about your individual efforts to fulfil the manifestos and promises made to our people.

“We wish you the very best of luck today and always,” the statement concluded.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

WEEK BRIEF: Emefiele’s suspension, arrest and Nigeria Air’s revelations top news

The story of the suspension of the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele by President Bola Tinubu broke the internet on…

95% of Nigerian male celebrities, including myself, ‘do both men and women’ — Actor Uche Maduagwu

Controversial Nollywood actor Uche Maduagwu has claimed that no fewer than 95% of both married and single celebrities, including…

Real Reason Tinubu suspended Emefiele — FG

President Bola Tinubu, on Friday, ordered immediate suspension of Mr Godwin Emefiele as…

10 points from President Tinubu’s Democracy Day broadcast

In commemoration of this year’s Democracy Day celebration, President Bola Tinubu made his…

[PHOTOS] Hilda Baci: Lady begins 120 hours cook-a-thon to break Guinness Records

DURING his inauguration speech, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu announced that the era of…

SERIE A: Victor Osimhen becomes first African to win Capocannoniere award

A chef identified as Damilola Adeparusi has begun a 120-hour cooking marathon in Oye Local Government Area in…